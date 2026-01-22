Thailand Week 2026 opens in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Thailand Week 2026 officially opened at the Hanoi International Center for Exhibition on Thursday, offering a vibrant showcase of Thai goods and services aimed at strengthening trade links with Việt Nam.

The event brings together more than 100 companies, including Thai enterprises and Vietnamese importers, across about 120 booths. It features a wide range of Thai products aligned with consumer trends in Việt Nam, including food and beverages, health and beauty, mother-and-baby and pet products, fashion and jewellery, household goods and tourism services.

The exhibition’s organisation into themed pavilions, combined with a balanced mix of B2B and B2C business-matching activities and product experience programmes, has enhanced connectivity between businesses and visitors.

Thailand Week 2026 is one of the most meaningful trade and investment promotion activities, contributing to stronger friendship and economic cooperation between the two countries, said Tô Ngọc Sơn, deputy director general of the Department for International Market Development under Việt Nam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Thailand Week 2026 will run through Sunday.

The event is jointly organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion under the Ministry of Commerce of the Royal Thai Government, the trade office of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Thailand in Hà Nội and Vietnamese Vinexad National Trade Fair and Advertising JSC.

Over the past five years, bilateral trade between Việt Nam and Thailand has maintained steady growth of about 6.8 per cent per year, reaching US$22.1 billion last year. — VNS