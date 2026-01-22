Việt Nam promotes On-chain financial infrastructure cooperation at Davos 2026

HCM CITY — The Global On-Chain Economy Alliance (GOE Alliance) of Việt Nam has joined a networking and international cooperation promotion programme on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 in Davos, Switzerland, hosted by the HCM City People’s Committee.

Jointly organised by the municipal People’s Committee, the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) in the city (HCMC C4IR) and the Vietnam International Financial Centre in HCM City (VIFC-HCMC), the event was part of a series of activities showcasing the vision for building VIFC-HCMC, while expanding cooperation with global partners in finance, technology and innovation.

The Davos engagement marks an important step in Việt Nam’s integration into global financial and technology flows, with the GOE Alliance serving as a neutral connectivity platform that helps link domestic initiatives with international partners shaping the future of the on-chain economy.

On-chain refers to transactions and activities that are recorded, verified, and stored directly on a blockchain through network consensus mechanisms. Built on this foundation, a variety of digital financial applications have been developed, including value transfer, smart contract execution, and data management and storage, thus supporting the development of new financial service models in the digital environment.

At the event, Nguyễn Thành Trung, CEO of Sky Mavis and a founding member of GOE Alliance, signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on behalf of the alliance with Crystal Intelligence and Sumsub – the two leading European providers of blockchain analytics and end-to-end verification solutions. The agreements aim to roll out infrastructure-level use cases with strong practical applicability in the on-chain economy.

The MoU between the GOE Alliance and Crystal Intelligence focuses on developing cross-border payment infrastructure as a core layer for international finance and trade in the digital economy, concentrating on creating “payment rails” that connect financial institutions, payment service providers, and businesses. The initiative is expected to speed up international payments, cut intermediary costs, and improve transaction transparency and traceability.

This approach reflects the GOE Alliance’s focus on promoting new financial infrastructure standards that can complement and gradually integrate with traditional financial systems.

Meanwhile, the MoU between the GOE Alliance and Sumsub focuses on cryptocurrency and stablecoin payment solutions for the tourism sector, which involves frequent cross-border transactions. Under the agreement, crypto settlement solutions are aimed at facilitating international travellers’ spending on accommodation, transportation, dining, shopping, and other tourism-related services.

The signing and networking activities in Davos were part of the Networking & Business Matching programme, which aims to promote the development direction of VIFC-HCMC and attract international resources to support the city’s long-term strategy.

Speaking at the event, Hoàng Nguyên Dinh, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, highlighted the role of international cooperation in strengthening science, technology, finance, and innovation capacities, while reaffirming the municipal authorities’ commitment to creating a development environment aligned with global standards.

During the Davos 2026 talks on reshaping the global financial system, embracing digital transformation, and exploring new growth models, the GOE Alliance’s involvement highlights the rising trend of emerging economies actively influencing standards for the on-chain economy.

Through its activities at Davos 2026, GOE Alliance reinforced its role as a strategic connector between the public and private sectors, between Việt Nam and the international community, and between technological innovation and governance requirements. The announced MoUs not only signify bilateral cooperation but also lay the groundwork for open collaboration models, supporting Việt Nam’s deeper participation in the global on-chain economy. — VNA/VNS