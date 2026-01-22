VinFast VF6 and VF7 achieve 5-star safety certification from India’s Bharat NCAP

MUMBAI — VinFast’s VF 6 and VF 7 have been awarded the highest five-star safety rating by India’s Bharat New Car Assessment Programme, underscoring the company’s engineering capability in meeting stringent safety standards and its customer-focused approach to product and service development.

According to Bharat NCAP test results, both models achieved five-star ratings in the two core safety categories. The VF 6 scored 27.13 out of 32 points in Adult Occupant Protection and 44.41 out of 49 points in Child Occupant Protection, while the VF 7 recorded 28.54 out of 32 points in Adult Occupant Protection and 45.25 out of 49 points in Child Occupant Protection. The results reflect a high level of protection for both adult and child occupants.

In crash test assessments, the two models continued to demonstrate strong safety performance. In frontal impact tests, head and neck and upper leg protection scores for both driver and passenger in the VF 6 and VF 7 reached the maximum 4.000 points under the Bharat NCAP scale. In side impact tests, both vehicles achieved full scores of 16.000 out of 16.000 for adult occupants and 8.000 out of 8.000 for child occupants.

In the pole side impact test, head injury assessment values for the VF 6 and VF 7 were recorded at 109 and 131 respectively, well below the Bharat NCAP critical threshold of 700, indicating effective head protection in high-risk crash scenarios.

Bharat NCAP is a vehicle safety assessment programme implemented by the Government of India and aligned with international practices such as Global NCAP. It evaluates occupant protection through a range of crash tests and awards safety ratings from three to five stars. Achieving the top rating confirms that the VF 6 and VF 7 meet the rigorous safety standards currently applied in the Indian market.

VinFast models have previously received positive recognition from regional safety assessment organisations, reflecting the company’s consistent focus on safety. Notably, the VF 8 earned a five-star ASEAN NCAP rating and surpassed more than 15 major automakers to secure five out of six safety awards from the organisation in 2024. — BIZ/VNS