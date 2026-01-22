Electronics exports surpass $107 billion in 2025

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's exports of computers, electronic products and components fetched US$10.74 billion last month, lifting the total export value of last month to $107.75 billion, according to Vietnam Customs.

The figure accounted for around 23 per cent of the country’s total export turnover and represented a sharp year-on-year increase of 48.4 per cent, equivalent to a rise of $35.15 billion.

With this performance, computers, electronic products and components not only maintained their position as Việt Nam’s largest export by value, but also contributed more than half of the overall increase in the country’s export turnover last year.

Exports of this group to the US were valued at $42.09 billion, up 81.4 per cent from the previous year. Shipments to China stood at $16.89 billion, an increase of 33.6 per cent year on year.

The customs authority also reported that Việt Nam’s total merchandise exports in December amounted to $44.05 billion, up 12.6 per cent from the previous month. This marked the first time the country’s monthly export value had exceeded the $44 billion threshold.

Several exports recorded new monthly highs in December, including textiles and garments at $3.65 billion, wood and wood products at $1.66 billion, and footwear of all kinds at $2.2 billion.

Of the 45 major export groups, 40 posted month-on-month growth last month.

Of them, seven saw particularly strong increases of more than 30 per cent, including other ores and minerals (up 90.3 per cent), coffee (86.8 per cent), rattan, bamboo and rush products (43.5 per cent), cassava and cassava products (42.6 per cent), coal (40.4 per cent), rice (30.8 per cent) and chemical products (30.5 per cent).

By contrast, exports of precious stones, precious metals and related products fell by 15.9 per cent compared with the previous month. — VNA/VNS