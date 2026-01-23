Party's policies boost businesses in renewal and integration

HÀ NỘI — Closely following the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, businesses say they are confident about continuing along the path of renewal and international integration, guided by the Party’s major orientations and policies for enterprises and workers.

Phan Thanh Hải, Chairman of Meiko Vietnam Co Ltd.’s Trade Union, said the Party has consistently affirmed the working class as the core force in the country’s industrialisation and modernisation drive.

The election of the new-term Party Central Committee is expected to further concretise and strengthen policies aimed at protecting the lawful and legitimate rights and interests of workers.

According to Hải, Party and State policies on labour law, wages, social insurance, and occupational safety and health have continued to be refined to ensure a harmonious balance of interests between workers and enterprises.

At Meiko Vietnam, the effective and coordinated implementation of these policies has resulted in stable employment, gradually improved incomes, safer working environments, and steadily enhanced material and spiritual well-being for employees.

Workers at the foreign-invested enterprise expect the Party to continue issuing strategic orientations and solutions to further improve policies for the working class in a practical and synchronised manner aligned with real conditions.

Particular attention has been placed on wages, housing, social welfare, training, and skills upgrading, enabling workers to adapt to the growing demands of digital transformation, green transition, and deeper international integration.

Sound orientations from the National Party Congress are expected to generate additional momentum for the working class to fully play its role as a key driving force, contributing to higher productivity and stronger competitiveness of the national economy.

Meanwhile, Nguyễn Văn Tú, Secretary of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union of Phù Đổng Commune in Hà Nội, said the Party’s major orientations on developing high-quality human resources, promoting science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, and building a modern administration have created strong motivation for young people to proactively improve their qualifications. — VNS