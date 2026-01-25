HCM City strengthens global engagement at WEF Davos 2026

DAVOS — On the sidelines of the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, a HCM City delegation rolled out a series of high-level activities to deepen dialogue, broaden partnerships and advance international cooperation in innovation, science – technology, and digital transformation.

At a working luncheon themed “Vietnam International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City (VIFC-HCMC) – Vision and Investment Opportunities”, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Hoàng Nguyên Dinh presented the city’s strategic vision, policy orientation and development priorities for building a modern, transparent and globally connected finance – technology ecosystem, with science – technology, data, artificial intelligence and fintech identified as core pillars.

Discussions highlighted the importance of public – private partnerships, regulatory sandbox mechanisms and the engagement of international financial institutions and technology firms in developing Việt Nam’s IFC. The programme also provided a platform for Vietnamese businesses to connect directly with global experts, financial institutions and technology groups, gaining insights into international trends and best practices while exploring concrete cooperation opportunities in digital finance, innovation and technology transfer.

Participants from domestic and international financial and technology sectors stressed that the VIFC-HCMC should integrate innovation with robust governance standards and strong links to the global financial system. They underlined the need for a well-regulated testing environment to promote digital finance while safeguarding system security, transparency and market confidence amid deeper international integration.

A representative of the Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank) said the IFC is seen not simply as a preferential zone, but as a new institutional platform for piloting financial products, upgrading governance in line with international standards and strengthening connections with global capital markets.

HDBank also expressed interest in joining controlled pilot schemes and working with the city to ensure financial stability, risk management and compliance with international standards.

During the visit, the delegation met representatives of Binance, Bodo Möller Chemie Group, the Israel Innovation Authority, the University of Zurich and C4IR Azerbaijan. It also witnessed the announcement of memoranda of understanding between members of the Global On-chain Economic Alliance and international partners, including Crystal Intelligence on cross-border payment infrastructure and Sumsub on cryptocurrency payment solutions.

The visit, particularly the side events in Davos, is expected to help promote HCM City’s profile and standing on the global economic and financial map, while laying a solid stepping stone for attracting international resources, fostering long-term partnerships and supporting the city’s pursuit of fast and sustainable development in the years ahead. — VNA/VNS Photo