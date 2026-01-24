Central bank rejects rumour small banknotes removed from circulation

HÀ NỘI — The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on Saturday denied a rumour that banknotes with denominations from VNĐ1,000 to VNĐ5,000 will be eliminated from circulation.

The move was made after some social media sites have been spreading the rumour that the SBV plans to eliminate the small banknotes.

The SBV affirmed that the rumour is inaccurate and lacks legal basis.

According to the SBV, the issuance, management and circulation of Vietnamese currency are carried out in accordance with legal regulations, based on fully meeting the payment needs of the economy, in line with social realities, and ensuring the legitimate rights and interests of citizens and businesses.

The SBV requests that organisations and individuals refrain from posting or sharing the inaccurate information. Violators will be fined according to the law. — VNA/VNS