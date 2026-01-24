Politics & Law
Home Economy

Central bank rejects rumour small banknotes removed from circulation

January 24, 2026 - 14:44
The move was made after some social media sites have been spreading the rumour that the SBV plans to eliminate the small banknotes. The SBV affirmed that the rumour is inaccurate and lacks legal basis.

 

Headquarters of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV). The SBV requests that organisations and individuals refrain from posting or sharing the inaccurate information. Violators will be fined according to the law.

HÀ NỘI — The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on Saturday denied a rumour that banknotes with denominations from VNĐ1,000 to VNĐ5,000 will be eliminated from circulation.

The move was made after some social media sites have been spreading the rumour that the SBV plans to eliminate the small banknotes.

The SBV affirmed that the rumour is inaccurate and lacks legal basis.

According to the SBV, the issuance, management and circulation of Vietnamese currency are carried out in accordance with legal regulations, based on fully meeting the payment needs of the economy, in line with social realities, and ensuring the legitimate rights and interests of citizens and businesses.

The SBV requests that organisations and individuals refrain from posting or sharing the inaccurate information. Violators will be fined according to the law. — VNA/VNS

 

 

Economy

AFT Connect portal links Vietnamese clean food producers

The platform is expected to serve as shared digital backbone enabling stakeholders in the clean food sector to gradually digitise, standardise, and publicly disclose information, ultimately aiding the fight against unsafe products and protecting consumer interests.
Economy

Green transition seen as critical risk management imperative

As global Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) regulations enter a peak enforcement phase, particularly from 2026 onwards, the key question for the Vietnamese business community is no longer whether to go green, but how to do so without undermining financial viability, speakers said at a conference in HCM City on January 22.

