Đồng Tháp’s OCOP products revamped, targeting int'l markets

HÀ NỘI — Local specialties of Đồng Tháp, emerging from the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) programme, are gradually gaining recognition at home and abroad as the Mekong Delta province exerts efforts to upgrade more items from three-star to four- and five-star ratings, paving the way for their entry into global markets.

Đồng Tháp’s OCOP programme has grown beyond a rural economic initiative to become a strong driver for local businesses to upgrade both product quality and packaging to win over discerning consumers.

Bùi Bằng Sơn, Director of the Trí Sơn Trading and Service Co. Ltd., said four Trí Sơn bird’s nest products were voted by consumers into Đồng Tháp’s top 20 leading OCOP items. The recognition marks a key milestone, underscoring the credibility of the Trí Sơn bird’s nest brand and offering tangible acknowledgement of the company’s sustained efforts to develop and continuously improve product quality.

Each product is made from high-quality bird’s nests sourced in Đồng Tháp and processed through a modern, closed-loop production line with strict controls from raw materials to finished goods. Trí Sơn’s products meet major food safety and quality standards such as ISO, HACCP, GMP, FDA and Halal, offering consumers both confidence and long-term value, he noted.

Alongside bird’s nest products, lotus-based items – one of the signature specialties of Đồng Tháp – were also named among the province’s top 20 OCOP products favoured by consumers at home and abroad.

Nguyễn Thị Quế Lan, Director of the Ecohome Investment – Trading – Construction – Service and Manufacturing JSC, shared that after five years of developing products from the lotus, the firm has created a diverse portfolio including lotus leaf Oolong tea, instant lotus Oolong tea, instant ginger lotus Oolong tea, and milk lotus Oolong tea. Its efforts have been recognised by consumers through their voting for the products to be listed among Đồng Tháp’s top 20 OCOP items in 2025.

The provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment reported that by the end of 2025, Đồng Tháp was home to 1,061 OCOP products, including 820 three-star, 233 four-star, 4 five-star, and 4 potential five-star products from 459 producers. The OCOP portfolio has become increasingly diverse with higher quality, gradually meeting standards for product quality, packaging, traceability. As a results, many items have not only gained a foothold in the local market but also stretched their reach nationwide and entered international markets.

The journey to better the quality and value of local specialties is filled with challenges and obstacles, but it yields rewarding results. Recognition by consumers motivates Đồng Tháp’s OCOP products to aim even higher, reaching customers around the world.

Phạm Thanh Bình, General Director of the Bích Chi Food JSC, said the company has developed over 200 rice-based products, earning many international certificates and reaching more than 40 global markets, including Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, the US and Australia.

With a vision to elevate Đồng Tháp’s products, Bích Chi is expanding its factory to develop more high-quality products that meet the growing demand of both domestic and international customers. In addition, it is working to tap into new promising markets, with a strong commitment to delivering exceptional nutrition and outstanding flavour to consumers worldwide.

Huỳnh Minh Tuấn, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, emphasised that the Government-initiated OCOP programme plays a crucial role in rural economic development by leveraging local resources, increasing the value of local products, and promoting sustainable new-style rural area development.

Thanks to coordinated efforts across the political system and active participation from residents, businesses, and cooperatives, Đồng Tháp’s OCOP programme has achieved remarkable results over recent years, the official added. — VNA/VNS