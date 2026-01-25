​​​​​​​PNJ reports $1.3 billion revenue for 2025

HCM CITY — Phú Nhuận Jewellery Joint Stock Company (PNJ) reported sales of VNĐ9.6 trillion (US$365.5 million) and profit after tax of VNĐ1.2 trillion ($45.7 million) for the fourth quarter of last year, representing year-on-year increases of 12.1 per cent and 66.8 per cent, respectively.

For the full year, they were VNĐ35 trillion ($1.3 billion) and VNĐ2.8 trillion ($106.6 million), up 33.9 per cent.

The profit figure was 144.4 per cent of its target.

The company said despite demand volatility amid sharply rising gold prices, its retail revenues grew by 11.1 per cent for the year, supported by a recovery in the fourth quarter.

The results were further bolstered by a strategic shift towards larger-format outlets to enhance the customer experience, impactful marketing campaigns that attracted both new and returning customers and flexible adjustments to product strategies and portfolios.

Wholesale jewellery sales increased by 1.7 per cent.

The company’s gross profit margin was 22 per cent, up from 17.6 per cent in 2024, largely driven by changes in revenue structure.

Retail accounted for 69.6 per cent of revenues, an increase of 11.2 percentage points from 2024.

In addition, higher recovery value from repurchased products amid rising gold prices, together with effective cost control and agile operational management, helped optimise overall business efficiency.

Personalising the customer experience remains a key pillar of PNJ’s transformation strategy.

The company also garnered a number of awards last year, including the Jewellery World Awards, Fortune Southeast Asia 500, Việt Nam’s Top Corporate Sustainable Awards, HCM City Green Enterprise, and Fortune’s Best Companies to Work for in Southeast Asia.

Its chairwoman, Cao Thị Ngọc Dung, and the brand were honoured by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism with the “Lifetime Brand & Leadership” award at the 2025 Vạn Xuân Awards. — VNS