​​​​​​​Việt Nam targets $18–19 billion wood exports amid industry recovery

HCM CITY — Positive market signals mean Việt Nam’s wood industry is expected to achieve exports of US$18–19 billion this year, according to the Handicraft and Wood Industry Association of HCM City (HAWA).

Phùng Quốc Mẫn, chairman of HAWA, said the country earned $17.3 billion from exports of wood and wood products last year, a year-on-year increase of 4.6 per cent, despite unprecedented volatility, including the imposition of high tariffs by the US on certain products.

According to Mẫn, the industry has moved past the challenging period of 2025, when orders were disrupted by tariff shocks in the US market.

No further adverse signals have been recorded recently; on the contrary, some businesses have managed to increase orders rather than scale back production.

Most HAWA members and other firms in the industry have secured export orders through to the end of the first quarter.

Notably, many enterprises have orders extending to even May or June 2026, providing positive signals that allow businesses to be more proactive in preparing raw materials, production schedules and labour arrangements.

Furthermore, the US decision to delay higher tariffs on upholstered furniture and kitchen cabinets until the end of this year has given companies additional room to maintain production and exports.

Consequently, wood enterprises are not facing a shortage of orders now.

Looking ahead to 2026, Mẫn noted that the industry has a solid foundation for both stabilisation and expansion.

He described the $18–19 billion export target as challenging yet achievable, provided businesses continue to invest in technology, promote green and digital transformation, and enhance product design.

HawaExpo 2026

The 2026 HCM City Export Furniture Fair (HawaExpo 2026), scheduled to be held from March 4 to 7 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, is set to host more than 450 enterprises who will set up 2,500 booths, primarily feature Vietnamese manufacturers with verified export capabilities and a clear commitment to sustainable development.

Exhibitors will showcase a wide range of products, spanning furniture and furnishings, interior design and project furniture, accessories, raw materials, handicrafts, home décor, technology, and supporting services.

Mẫn said geopolitical tensions and global economic fluctuations are heavily influencing purchasing decisions in key export markets, and HawaExpo 2026 is a proactive effort to understand and adapt to this evolving context.

As logistics costs and supply chain efficiency become increasingly sensitive issues, particularly in the US market, Vietnamese enterprises at the fair are focusing on improving product design, packaging and transportation solutions.

For the European market, which imposes stringent requirements on traceability and environmental standards, around 70 per cent of participating companies already hold certifications such as FSC and BCI, and are preparing to comply with the EU Deforestation Regulation.

The fair’s internal vetting process is expected to help buyers more quickly screen potential partners.

Meanwhile, for markets that emphasise aesthetics and craftsmanship, such as Japan and South Korea, the dedicated design exhibition space will be expanded by 40 per cent.

It will feature many new collections reflecting a shift from Original Equipment Manufacturing to Original Design Manufacturing, reaffirming Việt Nam’s position as a strategic partner in design and sustainable development rather than merely a manufacturing hub.

In addition to exhibition space, the organisers will offer business support activities, including B2B matching, factory visits and logistics services for international buyers.

According to the organising committee, the number of registered buyers from the US has increased by 35 per cent from last year’s event.

Delegations from India, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Canada, and China have also confirmed their participation.

More than 18,000 international visitors are expected from over 100 countries and territories. — VNS