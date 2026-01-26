Tây Ninh OCOP product producers ramp up supply for Tết

TÂY NINH — Producers of OCOP (One Commune, One Product)-certified products in the southern province of Tây Ninh are ramping up production to meet surging demand for the upcoming Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday, while striving to stabilise prices despite rising input costs.

These days, a well-known incense craft area in Long Hoa Ward is filled with the sight of incense in every corner.

Lê Thiện Tâm, owner of the Vạn Linh Hương incense production facility, whose products are certified as four-star OCOP, said that the Tết holiday (February 17-22) is the peak season for incense production.

This is due to the belief that incense holds spiritual meaning for Vietnamese families, evoking the image of the ancestral altar and the wish for reunion and peace at the new year.

Tâm’s facility has prepared for the approaching Tết holiday by increasing production and preparing a larger supply than usual to supply the market.

However, they are also facing rising raw material costs and competition from mass-industrial incense products as her facility relies on traditional production methods.

She also mentioned that her facility makes an effort to keep the selling price stable. This aims to share the burden with locals, helping them ensure a Tết holiday after a year affected by natural disasters and difficulties.

Meanwhile, the province's rice paper industry is facing the same issue.

Nguyễn Ngọc Sơn, business director of Tân Nhiên Co Ltd, said that although there is a rise in sales compared to last year, costs have also increased. They have to work to keep the price stable as rice paper is a staple dish used in most households during Tết.

The provincial rice paper industry is developing diverse varieties suitable for various cooking styles, along with standardising processes and investing in machinery to help retain the distinctive flavour of its rice paper products and meet high requirements for food safety.

Sơn's company has a super-thin rice paper product that meets the five-star OCOP certificate, leading to opportunities for the product to access major markets such as Taiwan (China), the US, Australia, Japan and Thailand.

The famous soursop fruit, grown at the foot of Bà Đen Mountain, is also ready for harvest to serve as an offering on the traditional five-fruit tray during Tết.

Raw materials and processed products made from this fruit are considered outstanding OCOP products of Tây Ninh Province.

Lê Trung Minh, chairman of the Board of Minh Trung Agricultural Service Cooperative, said that the soursop in this area brings a special flavour due to the specific soil conditions and geographical indication.

In addition, soursop is called ‘mãng cầu’ in Vietnamese, which contains the word ‘cầu’ (wish). This represents the wish for sufficiency and peace in the New Year when arranged on the traditional Vietnamese five-fruit tray for spiritual rituals during Tết.

To meet the high demand of the Tết holiday, the cooperative has organised staggered cropping and developed suitable harvest schedules for members, ensuring stable supply and consistent quality.

Total output is expected to reach about 100-120 tonnes.

Trung also said that for this year's Tết crop, soursop farmers still face many challenges, from unpredictable weather and rising costs to higher food safety requirements.

To deal with this, the cooperative plans to promote safe farming, gradually shifting towards organic methods.

The cooperative hopes to continue receiving support policies regarding seeds and fertilisers in the initial phase, thereby improving production quality and efficiency.

Trương Tấn Đạt, deputy director of the Tây Ninh Province Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said the OCOP programme is a highlight contributing to the development of the province's agriculture.

The province currently has a total of 407 OCOP-certified products, an increase of 64 OCOP products compared to 2024.

These products mostly are food, traditional specialties, and processed agricultural products.

There is an increase in the variety of provincial OCOP products this year from daily consumer goods to gifts.

There is also a focus on professionally designed packaging and labelling, clearly displaying origin, quality standards and product stories.

This benefits consumers by offering higher-quality options compared to goods of unknown origin or poor quality during the Tết season.

The provincial agricultural sector is also implementing solutions to boost OCOP products in the market through promotion programmes, as well as expanding modern distribution channels and e-commerce.

They are also strengthening quality management, food safety and traceability to protect the reputation of products during the peak consumption period. — VNS