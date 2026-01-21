VPBank partners with Suzuki Việt Nam to roll out flexible financial solutions for auto dealers

HÀ NỘI — VPBank has signed a cooperation agreement with Suzuki Việt Nam to provide tailored financial solutions for Suzuki’s nationwide dealer network, further expanding the bank’s strategic partnerships and strengthening the automotive value chain in Việt Nam.

The partnership marks a new step in VPBank’s supply chain finance strategy for the automotive sector.

It also highlights VPBank’s growing role in supporting major Japanese enterprises operating in Việt Nam, backed by its strategic shareholder, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC).

Under the agreement, VPBank will deploy dedicated financial solutions to support Suzuki’s dealer system nationwide. Suzuki dealers will be able to access flexible funding to expand operations and boost sales, with financing of up to more than 90 per cent of vehicle value and loan tenors of up to six months, helping dealers manage cash flow more effectively.

VPBank will also offer payment support mechanisms for Suzuki Việt Nam prior to the completion of collateral procedures, helping shorten transaction times and facilitate smoother dealer operations.

Access to stable and timely funding is expected to enable Suzuki dealers to increase inventory, expand showroom displays and better meet market demand. This is a key factor in enhancing revenue growth and strengthening competitiveness amid an increasingly dynamic automotive market.

The partnership also serves as a foundation for VPBank and Suzuki Việt Nam to further explore and develop cooperation models, including financial solutions for end customers purchasing vehicles at dealerships in the future.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, General Director of Suzuki Việt Nam Kotaki Kenji said: “VPBank is among the banks with strong experience in deploying financial solutions for enterprises and distribution systems across multiple sectors in Việt Nam. Through close cooperation with VPBank, Suzuki Việt Nam aims to build a stable and flexible financial platform, supporting dealers in improving operational efficiency and taking a more proactive approach to business expansion.”

The cooperation with Suzuki Việt Nam is the latest addition to VPBank’s broader automotive supply chain finance strategy. In recent years, the bank has steadily expanded partnerships with leading automotive brands, enhancing its presence and role across the industry’s value chain.

From traditional internal combustion vehicles to rapidly growing electric and hybrid segments, VPBank has established a diverse partner network covering most key product groups in the market. Cooperation programmes with brands like HTCV, Mitsubishi, Volkswagen, Nissan, VinFast, BYD and Omoda (Chery) have not only delivered practical financial solutions for businesses, but also contributed to promoting the transition to environmentally friendly transportation in Việt Nam.

VPBank has also expanded cooperation in the truck segment, an important link in logistics and commercial transport, through partnerships with HTCV, Foton and Suzuki, with dedicated financial products scheduled for rollout this year.

Beyond automobiles, VPBank is actively extending supply chain financing programmes in the motorcycle segment, covering both gasoline-powered and electric models, in cooperation with partners like Yamaha and VinFast. This broad engagement across multiple segments reflects the bank’s consistent strategy of working alongside reputable brands to help dealer networks access capital in an efficient and sustainable manner.

VPBank’s success in expanding partnerships with domestic and international partners is underpinned by its comprehensive strategic partnership with SMBC, one of Japan’s leading financial institutions. As a strategic shareholder, SMBC has worked closely with VPBank across various areas, including corporate lending, deposit cooperation and the development of integrated financial ecosystems for Japanese clients in Việt Nam.

With support from SMBC’s financial resources, management expertise and global network, VPBank has strengthened its capacity to serve Japanese enterprises through an increasingly diverse portfolio of solutions, ranging from core banking services to insurance, securities, the LynkiD loyalty platform and a wide range of personal and corporate financial products.

The close cooperation model between VPBank and SMBC not only enables both parties to effectively serve strategic clients but also provides a solid bridge for VPBank to expand relationships with major Japanese corporations. This forms an important foundation for building sustainable value chains and promoting tripartite cooperation among VPBank, SMBC and global brands like Suzuki, contributing to the long-term development of Việt Nam’s financial market and industrial sectors.

A VPBank representative said: “The cooperation with Suzuki Việt Nam is part of VPBank’s ongoing efforts to pursue a sustainable, long-term supply chain finance strategy. Beyond providing capital, we aim to deliver comprehensive financial solutions that accompany enterprises throughout their growth journey.

"VPBank’s goal is to become a leading bank in supporting FDI enterprises, particularly Japanese companies, thus driving growth across the automotive value chain and other key sectors of the economy.”

Suzuki Việt Nam has nearly 30 years of stable operations in the Vietnamese market and currently operates a manufacturing plant in Đồng Nai Province, with charter capital exceeding VNĐ2 trillion. The company is the official distributor of Suzuki Motor Corporation, a leading Japanese automobile and motorcycle manufacturer.

In 2025, VPBank recorded a strong performance, surpassing all major financial targets. Consolidated total assets reached VNĐ1.26 quadrillion, while profit before tax exceeded VNĐ30.6 trillion. — VNS