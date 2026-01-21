Việt Nam sees decade-high trade deficit with the US in agricultural produce

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's fruit and vegetable trade deficit with the US reached a decade-high of nearly US$354 million in 2025, according to Vietnam Customs data.

Việt Nam's imports of fruit and vegetables from the US surged nearly 67 per cent for the full year, reaching approximately $900 million and widening the trade deficit in the agricultural sector.

The sharp increase followed tariff reductions implemented in April 2025, with some products seeing duties slashed to zero, making American produce significantly more competitive against domestic and other imported goods.

Vietnamese exporters, meanwhile, shipped an estimated $546 million worth of produce to the American market in 2025, up roughly 50 per cent but unable to match the pace of incoming trade. Việt Nam accounted for just 1.49 per cent of US fruit and vegetable imports.

Việt Nam’s total fruit and vegetable imports exceeded $3 billion in 2025, up 24 per cent year-on-year, with the United States ranking as the second-largest supplier after China. American cherries, apples, grapes and oranges dominated the import mix.

The rise was most evident in December, when imports from the US increased 148 per cent to $307 million, overtaking China for the first time that month.

Đặng Phúc Nguyên, secretary general of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetables Association (Vinafruit), said geographical distance, stringent technical standards and high logistics costs remain major obstacles for Vietnamese exporters despite growing consumer interest in tropical fruits like coconut, durian and pomelo.

New food safety and traceability regulations that took effect on January 1, 2026 are expected to further challenge exporters, particularly regarding pesticide residue controls and production zone management.

Industry officials forecast American fruit imports could exceed $1 billion in 2026 as more products qualify for preferential tariffs.

Despite the import surge, Việt Nam maintained a record trade surplus in the sector overall, with total exports reaching $8.56 billion in 2025. — BIZHUB/VNS