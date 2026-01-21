Hoa Sen Group launches Hoa Sen Home, unveils new strategy

HCM CITY — Hoa Sen Group has announced the establishment of Hoa Sen Home Joint Stock Company, inaugurated its new headquarters in HCM City, signed a series of strategic co-operation agreements and unveiled its development strategy for the next phase, signalling a sharper focus on domestic distribution.

Hoa Sen Home, established on January 5, 2026 with a charter capital of VNĐ1 trillion, is a subsidiary in which Hoa Sen Group holds a 99 per cent stake. The company is responsible for managing and developing the Hoa Sen Home building materials and interior supermarket chain nationwide.

The new headquarters was inaugurated at 72 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch Street in the Sala urban area, a location regarded as strategically important for its modern infrastructure and dynamic business environment. According to the group, the headquarters marks a key step in strengthening Hoa Sen Home’s governance and management capacity, while ushering in a more independent and professional phase of development within the Hoa Sen ecosystem.

The move comes as Hoa Sen Group adjusts its strategy amid global economic uncertainties, rising trade protectionism and ongoing supply chain disruptions, which have increased pressure on businesses to respond proactively.

Group leaders said Hoa Sen Home is not simply an expansion of product categories, but a long-term effort to build a large-scale and modern distribution model focused on the domestic market. The company aims to capitalise on Hoa Sen’s strengths in branding, distribution networks, governance and local market knowledge, while investing in sectors with long-term potential and high added value.

Under its strategic orientation, Hoa Sen Home is being developed as an independent company operating under a modern, transparent and efficient governance model. Its long-term vision is to become a leading large-scale distributor in Việt Nam’s building materials and interior market, with a goal of achieving multi-billion-dollar revenue in the future. When conditions are favourable, the company plans to carry out an initial public offering.

By 2026, the company plans to expand to 165 supermarkets, with a target of at least 300 nationwide by 2030. This includes large-format Mega Home centres covering 10,000 to 30,000 square metres in key economic regions.

Alongside network expansion, Hoa Sen Group announced co-operation with the HCM City Labour Federation to develop at least 20,000 social housing units for workers and labourers during the 2026–30 period. The programme aligns with the city’s plan to build nearly 199,400 social housing units by 2030.

The event also saw Hoa Sen Home sign strategic agreements with major technology and logistics partners, including Alibaba Cloud and Cainiao, to support digital transformation through ERP, CRM, SCM and smart supply chain solutions. Additional partnerships were signed with Salesforce and a range of leading domestic and international building materials and interior brands.

With a foundation built over more than 25 years and a clearly defined strategy, Hoa Sen Group and Hoa Sen Home aim to strengthen their market position and pursue sustainable long-term growth. — VNS