VPS hits record profit in 2025, assets exceeding $1.8B

HÀ NỘI — VPS Securities capped a standout 2025 with total assets topping VNĐ48 trillion (US$1.8 billion), up nearly 60 per cent from the start of the year, as strong earnings pushed return on equity to 26 per cent and delivered a record profit performance.

As of December 31, 2025, VPS reported total assets of more than VNĐ48.4 trillion, a sharp year-on-year rise of 59.4 per cent.

The firm’s fourth-quarter financial report showed revenue of over VNĐ2.6 trillion, up 32 per cent from a year earlier, with growth recorded across all business segments.

Profit from fair value through profit and loss (FVTPL) reached VNĐ409.6 billion, almost 1.5 times higher than the same period last year. Margin lending revenue climbed more than 67 per cent to VNĐ765.4 billion, while brokerage fees generated VNĐ920.5 billion, up nearly 49 per cent.

The strongest growth came from financial consulting, where revenue surged to VNĐ125.3 billion, a 25.5-fold increase year on year.

After expenses, profit before tax in the fourth quarter of 2025 reached nearly VNĐ1.3 trillion, up 22 per cent, while profit after tax stood at VNĐ1 trillion, a 21 per cent rise.

For the full year, VPS posted total operating revenue of almost VNĐ8.3 trillion, an increase of nearly 28 per cent from 2024. Profit before tax reached VNĐ4.47 trillion and profit after tax VNĐ3.4 trillion, both up more than 42 per cent, marking the highest business performance in the company’s history.

Compared with its adjusted profit targets, VPS exceeded both profit before tax and after tax goals by 2.2 per cent. Its strong ROE places the firm among the leading players in the securities industry.

In contrast to some peers that expanded proprietary trading portfolios, VPS maintained a cautious investment approach.

By the end of the fourth quarter, the firm’s stock holdings were valued at just VNĐ39 billion, accounting for less than 1 per cent of its FVTPL portfolio. It also held more than VNĐ1.1 trillion in unlisted bonds and VNĐ5.85 trillion in money market instruments. — BIZHUB/VNS