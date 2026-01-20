Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Vietjet’s new route brings travellers closer to Mount Fuji

January 20, 2026 - 12:43
The service will begin on April 28, 2026, bringing Vietjet’s total number of routes between Việt Nam and Japan to 11.

 

The majestic Mount Fuji in Shizuoka, Japan. — Photo courtesy of Vietjet

HCM CITY — Vietjet has started selling tickets for a new Hà Nội-Shizuoka route, with three return flights a week, the airline said.

The service will begin on April 28, 2026, bringing Vietjet’s total number of routes between Việt Nam and Japan to 11.

Flights will depart Hà Nội’s Nội Bài International Airport at 2.40am and arrive at Shizuoka Airport at 9.30am. Return flights will leave Shizuoka at 10.30am and arrive in Hà Nội at 2pm the same day (all local time). 

To mark the launch, Vietjet is offering a 20 per cent discount on Deluxe fares, excluding taxes and fees, for bookings made between Tuesday and Thursday this week, for travel from March 1 to December 31, 2026, the airline said.

Vietjet said the new route would help boost connectivity between Việt Nam and Japan, including Shizuoka, a gateway to Mount Fuji, and Hà Nội, Việt Nam’s capital and a major political and cultural centre.—VNS

Vietjet Hanoi-Shizuoka route Japan

see also

More on this story

Economy

Belgian expert optimistic about Việt Nam’s economic outlook

Eric Van Vaerenbergh, an energy expert and lecturer at the Brussels Engineering School (ECAM) emphasised the necessity for Việt Nam to accelerate and improve the efficiency of public investment in infrastructure, particularly in energy, seaports, roads, and railways, noting that energy plays a pivotal role in a modern economy.
Economy

New SMEs to enjoy CIT exemption for three years

New small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are exempted from corporate income tax (CIT) for their first three years of operation under a new Government decree which aims at promoting the development of the private sector.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom