Vietjet’s new route brings travellers closer to Mount Fuji

HCM CITY — Vietjet has started selling tickets for a new Hà Nội-Shizuoka route, with three return flights a week, the airline said.

The service will begin on April 28, 2026, bringing Vietjet’s total number of routes between Việt Nam and Japan to 11.

Flights will depart Hà Nội’s Nội Bài International Airport at 2.40am and arrive at Shizuoka Airport at 9.30am. Return flights will leave Shizuoka at 10.30am and arrive in Hà Nội at 2pm the same day (all local time).

To mark the launch, Vietjet is offering a 20 per cent discount on Deluxe fares, excluding taxes and fees, for bookings made between Tuesday and Thursday this week, for travel from March 1 to December 31, 2026, the airline said.

Vietjet said the new route would help boost connectivity between Việt Nam and Japan, including Shizuoka, a gateway to Mount Fuji, and Hà Nội, Việt Nam’s capital and a major political and cultural centre.—VNS