SACOMBANK, VNPAY launch digital payment, tax-filing solutions for businesses

HCM CITY — Saigon Thương Tín Commercial Joint Stock Bank and Vietnam Payment Solutions JSC have signed an agreement to roll out a comprehensive suite of digital payment and tax-filing solutions for enterprises and business households.

Designed to be simple and user-friendly, they help optimise payments, sales management, electronic invoicing, and banking connectivity, facilitating the digitalisation of business activities.

Tailored to the needs of business households and small enterprises, the suite aims to reduce costs, cut manual processes and improve management accuracy.

All processes from order recording and payment to invoice issuance and digital signatures are automated, enabling business owners to manage operations more efficiently.

The solutions include multiple payment options, such as VNPAY-PhonePOS, which turns a smartphone into a POS terminal, VNPAY-SmartPOS, VNPAY-QR, and a payment gateway accepting cards, bank accounts and e-wallets.

Real-time transaction updates help businesses track revenues accurately and provide transparent data for tax declaration.

Also included are sales management and tax declaration software that automates bookkeeping and tax filing in line with current regulations, and the VNPAY-Invoice e-invoicing solution, which supports the secure creation, issuance and storage of electronic invoices for up to 10 years.

Electronic document management (VNeDOC) and digital signature services (VNPAY-CA) further allow businesses to sign and manage contracts online via mobile devices, ensuring legal validity while saving time and costs.

According to Nguyễn Minh Tâm, deputy CEO of Sacombank, the partnership is a concrete step in the bank’s strategy to develop a modern retail bank centred on customers, technology and long-term economic value.

Household businesses and small and medium-sized enterprises play an important role in growth, employment and social welfare, and that wider access to transparent and convenient financial and tax tools will benefit both businesses and the broader economy.

VNPAY Deputy CEO Nguyễn Hữu Phúc said the partnership aimed to help businesses overcome cost and technical barriers faced by household businesses in their digital transformation and gradually digitalise operations with modern, easy-to-use digital payment and tax platforms.

To support customers in adapting to new tax regulations, SACOMBANK and VNPAY will offer a package with three years of free usage, until the end of 2028, when the solutions are officially rolled out. — VNS