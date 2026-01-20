Việt Nam's growth underscores resilient economic path

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s success in maintaining macroeconomic stability, safeguarding major economic balances and recording one of the fastest growth rates in the region despite unprecedented global shocks over the past five years has underscored the Party’s strategic vision and economic governance, as well as the soundness of its development path, according to Hồ Quốc Tuấn, a senior lecturer at the University of Bristol in the UK.

Speaking to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in London, Tuấn highlighted the country’s strong economic performance during the 2020–25 period, noting that Việt Nam not only sustained robust growth but also preserved key growth engines, particularly exports, while steadily strengthening the economy’s internal resilience.

He stressed that 2025 stood out as a clear demonstration of that resilience.

At a time when many economies experienced slower growth and global trade tensions became increasingly complex, Việt Nam maintained solid momentum, including in exports and overall output. Economic expansion of more than 8 per cent in 2025, he said, was significant not only in statistical terms but also as evidence of the economy’s underlying strength and adaptability in a volatile global environment.

According to the scholar, Việt Nam’s economy over the past five years has been marked by two notable highlights. One was a major breakthrough in infrastructure development, exemplified by the HCM City Metro system.

The other was the country’s sustained ability to attract foreign direct investment at a relatively high level compared with regional peers.

While FDI growth has slowed in several countries over the past two years, Việt Nam’s inflows have remained stable, with a high rate of capital disbursement.

He noted that infrastructure breakthroughs have helped ease existing bottlenecks while opening up new development opportunities, improving productivity and strengthening economic connectivity.

At the same time, Việt Nam’s ability to maintain stable FDI inflows amid intensifying regional competition reflects the effectiveness of its proactive international economic integration policy and reinforces investor confidence in the country’s macroeconomic stability and long-term development orientation.

Despite these achievements, Tuấn cautioned that Việt Nam’s economy continues to face multiple challenges, including population ageing, climate change and the escalating trend of global trade disputes.

He emphasised that the Party has set the right course, stressing that Việt Nam’s aspiration to become a strong and prosperous nation requires not only rapid growth but also higher-quality growth.

The 13th Party Congress term has been widely viewed by experts as a successful period in economic terms, not only for meeting growth targets but, more importantly, for strengthening the foundations for long-term development.

These outcomes reaffirm the Party’s sound leadership and provide a solid platform for the country to enter a new phase of development with higher goals, greater demands and stronger aspirations for progress. — VNA/VNS