Resolution 79 signals a new phase for Việt Nam's financial market

By Ly Ly Cao

HÀ NỘI — As Việt Nam ushers in a new phase of State capital restructuring under Resolution 79-NQ/TW, the domestic financial market is reacting to what many analysts describe as a fundamental recalibration of the economy's institutional framework.

According to experts, this resolution is shifting investor expectations, particularly where State influence, capital allocation and corporate governance intersect.

In a recent VietFirst Securities (VFS) report says that the resolution's implications stem from its broader agenda on strengthening State budget mechanisms, national reserves and extra-budgetary funds.

VFS highlights the upgrade of major State conglomerates and enhanced financial autonomy of public service units, with targets like achieving at least 50 per cent self-sufficiency in recurrent and investment spending.

Within the equity market, these reforms are expected to transmit most directly through sectors with strong State participation, particularly State-owned banks and strategic infrastructure companies.

Head of analysis at VFS Nguyễn Minh Hoàng told a Việt Nam News and Law reporter that the strongest market impact would likely concentrate on stocks and industries where State influence remains prominent.

He identified State-owned commercial banks, including Vietcombank (VCB), VietinBank (CTG) and BIDV (BID), along with leading State enterprises in aviation and telecommunications, such as Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) and parts of the Viettel ecosystem (Viettel Construction CTR, Viettel Global Investment VGI and Viettel Post VTP), as potential beneficiaries of repricing if governance structures and growth outlooks improve.

Experts believe the resolution's impact on the stock market operates through three distinct transmission mechanisms: retention of investment proceeds, clearer segmentation between strategic and commercial enterprises and more efficient land resource utilisation.

Under the first mechanism, the resolution allows enterprises to retain all proceeds from equitisation and divestment for reinvestment instead of remitting them to the State budget. This alone could ease capital constraints for major State banks such as BIDV and VietinBank, helping them bolster Tier-1 capital ratios and support credit expansion.

The second mechanism entails a clearer bifurcation between State-owned strategic firms, where the State may own 50 per cent to 100 per cent of equity, and commercial enterprises where State ownership is intended to be below 50 per cent, potentially triggering a wave of divestment in 2026–2027.

In strategic sectors such as national defence, infrastructure, energy and financial services, this framework aims to concentrate State capital toward entities with systemic importance, while freeing commercial firms to attract private and foreign capital through governance reform.

Third, the resolution emphasises market-based valuation of land assets, unlocking holdouts in companies with significant land holdings, notably industrial park developers.

Firms such as Vietnam Rubber Group (GVR), Phuoc Hoa Rubber (PHR), Dong Phu Rubber (DPR) and Nam Tan Uyen (NTC) are cited as examples where improved land accounting and compensation mechanisms could materially enhance net asset value and investment profiles.

In addition to infrastructure sectors, the energy and oil and gas value chain would remain central to the resolution's strategic orientation, Hoàng said.

With State direction confirming the importance of energy security, entities like PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PVS), PV Drilling (PVD) and PV Gas (GAS) are highlighted for their roles in executing large infrastructure projects, including gas-to-power initiatives, while preserving margin structures under evolving market pricing.

Market responses in early 2026 have reflected these policy interpretations.

Over the past eight trading sessions, the banking sector has led the Vietnamese stock market benchmark VN-Index to achieve new record levels. On January 13, the VN-Index hit 1,902.93 points, the highest in its history. This surge was driven by three key stocks: VCB, CTG and BID from BIDV, all of which sustained their upward momentum along with increased trading volume.

This dynamic underscores the renewed investor focus on names perceived to have disproportionate exposure to Resolution 79's structural reforms.

Despite the focus on State-linked stocks, some experts emphasise that favourable outcomes are not automatic. They caution that stock selection should draw on enterprise fundamentals, competitive position, leadership and genuine reform execution, rather than State affiliation alone. — BIZHUB/VNS