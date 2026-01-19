Chinese pharmaceutical group set to acquire Imexpharm

HÀ NỘI — Imexpharm Corporation announced that it has received a public bid offer for nearly 78 per cent of its shares from Lian SGP Holding Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary fully owned by China’s Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.

The estimated value of this acquisition deal is approximately VNĐ6.9 trillion (US$262.6 million).

As detailed in a report released on January 15, the bid involves the purchase of 120 million shares, which corresponds to 77.94 per cent of Imexpharm's charter capital and about 77.96 per cent of its total voting shares.

Lian SGP has proposed a purchase price of VNĐ57,400 per share, which indicates the group's robust commitment to expanding its footprint in the Vietnamese pharmaceutical market.

This acquisition signals a significant investment intent by Livzon Pharmaceutical, a well-established player in the pharmaceutical sector.

Back in May 2025, the company expressed plans to acquire shares from three major shareholders: SK Investment, which holds 47.69 per cent of Imexpharm; Binh Minh Kim Investment JSC with 9.75 per cent; and KBA Investment JSC with 7.37 per cent.

Initially, the share transfer was expected to encompass 64.81 per cent of Imexpharm’s equity, although the current bid represents a greater percentage.

Imexpharm has demonstrated solid growth, reporting a net revenue of over VNĐ2.2 trillion over the first 11 months of 2025, which is a 14 per cent year-on-year increase. Profits before tax have also surged, rising by 15 per cent on-year to reach VNĐ410 billion.

On the stock market, shares of Imexpharm closed January 15 at VNĐ53,700 a share, showing positive movement over the past week. — BIZHUB/VNS