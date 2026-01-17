Coastal city gains stable growth

ĐÀ NẴNG – Posting robust growth and buoyed by rising investment and tourism, the central city of Đà Nẵng recorded a 9.18 per cent year-on-year increase in Regional Gross Domestic Product (GRDP), contributing VNĐ63.62 trillion (US$2.54 billion) to State budget revenue in 2025.

Chairman of the city’s People’s Committee Phạm Đức Ấn said at the Meet Đà Nẵng 2026, a major diplomatic event, that a series of cultural and investment exchange activities had been successfully organised in 2025, creating favourable conditions for what is widely expected to be a pivotal year in 2026, with a pipeline of key strategic investment projects.

Ấn said the city licensed $520 million in foreign direct investment, including 124 new projects, accounting for 55 per cent of total investment in 2025.

Tourism continued to rebound strongly, with Đà Nẵng welcoming 17.3 million visitors, including 7.6 million international arrivals, while the service sector accounted for 54.89 per cent of the city’s State budget revenue.

“The city hosted the City Partnership Forum, or Meet Đà Nẵng 2025; Meet ASEAN in Đà Nẵng forum; the Meet Japan, the Meet Korea; the Italian Days in Đà Nẵng; the Swiss-Viet Economic Forum (SVEF) in Đà Nẵng, the Asian Film Festival and the city’s brand event – the annual Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival,” Ấn said.

“The city has built up friendship ties with 62 localities in 24 countries and territories and 121 agreements have been inked through diplomatic and co-operation activities,” he said.

He added that Đà Nẵng had launched an International Finance Centre and was implementing the National Assembly’s Resolution No 259/2025/QH15 on investment promotion in the city, alongside the development of a Free Trade Zone as major events of the new year 2026.

At the Meet Đà Nẵng 2025, a series of Memorandums of Understanding and investment certificates worth nearly $300 million were signed.

To date, Đà Nẵng, following its merger with former Quảng Nam Province, has attracted 1,285 foreign direct investment projects worth $10.9 billion and more than 2,000 domestic investments totalling VNĐ738,000 billion ($29.5 billion).

Đà Nẵng hosts consular offices of Japan, Korea, Laos, Russia and China, while Poland and Spain have officially opened their honorary consulate offices.

Italy, Belgium and Germany launched a joint visa application centre and a Schengen visa application centre for Belgium, Germany and Italy was opened in the city.

A joint United Kingdom and Australia Visa Application Centre was launched in the city’s downtown.

South Korea’s Trade-Investment Promotion Agency opened a representative office in Đà Nẵng.

Japan is currently leading in the list of investors in Đà Nẵng with a total capital of $1.14 billion. VNS