Home Economy

VN-Index rebounds on large-cap stocks

January 17, 2026 - 00:18
The upswing was primarily driven by large-cap stocks, particularly from the Vin stocks and technology sector.
People visit a booth of FPT Corporation at an exhibition. Shares of the company hit the biggest daily gain of 7 per cent on Friday, supporting the VN-Index's recovery. — VNS Photo Ly Ly Cao

HÀ NỘI — The domestic stock market was mixed on Friday, with the Việt Nam-Index experiencing a robust recovery following two sessions of significant declines. The upswing was primarily driven by large-cap stocks, particularly from the Vin stocks and technology sector.

On the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the benchmark VN-Index rose by 14.33 points, or 0.77 per cent, to 1,879.13 points. The index surged by as much as 30.54 points, hitting the session high at 1,895.54 points in the early trade. 

However, the market breadth remained negative, with 143 stocks gaining and 174 declining. Liquidity fell nearly 15 per cent from the previous session to VNĐ35.6 trillion (US$1.4 billion). 

The VN30-Index, tracking the 30 biggest stocks on the HoSE, recorded a stronger increase, climbing by 32.87 points, or 1.61 per cent, to reach 2,080.35 points. In the VN30 basket, 14 ticker symbols increased while 13 decreased and three ended flat. 

Vingroup (VIC) emerged as the largest positive influencer, followed closely by Vinhomes (VHM), FPT Corporation (FPT), Vietcombank (VCB) and Mobile World Investment Corporation (MWG). 

Notably, FPT hit its ceiling price with a gain of 7 per cent, becoming the focal point of the technology sector.

Additionally, the FPT-family stocks also performed strongly. FPT Telecom JSC (FOX) hit its ceiling, while FPT Online (FOC) soared by 6.8 per cent and FPT Digital Retail  (FRT) rose by 6.2 per cent. 

This surge came on the heels of the Hà Nội People's Committee and FPT Group officially launching the Digital Park and Mixed-Use Project in the districts of Tây Tựu and Phủ Diễn. 

Spanning nearly 200 hectares, the project aims to foster a new growth hub centered around science, technology and innovation, providing a vibrant space for the tech community between 2026 and 2031 and positively influencing related stocks.

Conversely, stocks that exerted downward pressure on the index included PV Gas (GAS), Vietnam Rubber Group (GVR), HDBank (HDB), Masan Consumer Corporataion (MCH) and Vinamilk (VNM), with GAS and HDB being the most significant decliners.

The HNX-Index, meanwhile, saw a decline today. It was down 0.88 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 252.28 points.

Foreign trading activity continued to weigh on the market sentiment, marking the fourth consecutive session of net selling. Foreign investors sold off more than VNĐ1.1 trillion on HoSE and VNĐ112.9 billion on HNX. — BIZHUB/VNS

