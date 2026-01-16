SMEs, household businesses to be provided with inter-agency legal support

HÀ NỘI — Government has approved a nationwide inter-agency legal support programme for small and medium – sized enterprises (SMEs) and household businesses for the 2026-30 period to strengthen their legal awareness and compliance.

The programme seeks to ensure timely, comprehensive and effective implementation of the Politburo’s key resolutions on science and technology innovation and digital transformation, international integration, legal reform and private-sector development, alongside the Law on Support for SMEs and relevant government directives.

It aims to create breakthrough mechanisms for legal support, enhance enterprises’ capacity to access and apply laws in a more professional and demand-driven manner and foster a stronger culture of legal compliance.

Another focus is to increase accountability among ministries and local authorities and reinforce the government’s role as a partner in the sustainable development of SMEs and household businesses.

Under the programme, 100 per cent of SMEs and household businesses are expected to have access to basic legal information related to investment, production and business.

All legal databases will be integrated into the national legal portal with free access guaranteed. At least 80 per cent of beneficiaries are expected to access legal information through digital platforms.

In addition, the programme also targets that at least 80 per cent of legal consultation requests of SMEs and household businesses will be resolved.

The programme will focus on establishing a strong foundation through institutional reform, digital transformation and improved human resources; and implementing concrete legal support activities, including information provision, legal training and consultation.

There are more than 1.1 million firms in Việt Nam as of the end of 2025, in which SMEs accounted for 98 per cent, together with around 6 million household businesses. — VNS