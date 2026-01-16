Vietnam Digital Asset Investors Community launched

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Blockchain and Digital Asset Association (VBA) on Thursday officially launched the Vietnam Digital Asset Investors Community (VIDA) to share knowledge and create a space for in-depth exchange, aiming for a responsible cryptocurrency investment community that contributes to the sustainable development of the market.

VIDA's launch comes as the Vietnamese cryptocurrency market is entering a crucial transformation phase, with the Law on Digital Technology Industry officially coming into effect early this year. The Government is also working to promote Resolution 05/2025/NQ-CP on piloting the cryptocurrency market.

At the event, VBA Chairman Phan Đức Trung said that the current context requires investors to quickly improve their knowledge to protect themselves in a new and attractive, but also risky, market.

"There is no better way to protect investors than for them to equip themselves with knowledge, avoid herd mentality and increase caution regarding the security of their personal data," Trung noted.

Strong individuals will create a strong community, promoting the development of the digital asset market and digital economy in a transparent and sustainable direction. VIDA was established to create a space for connecting, sharing knowledge and standardising behaviour for the investment community as the market prepares its official launch.

VIDA's professional activities are organised into three key areas of the digital asset market: decentralised finance, tokenised real-world assets and stablecoins.

The community aims to create a safe and secure space for connecting investors, experts, businesses and regulatory agencies through professional exchanges and contributions to the improvement of the legal framework for digital assets in Việt Nam.

Nguyễn Minh Tuấn, head of VIDA, told the event: "As the digital asset market develops rapidly, knowledge and risk management skills help investors avoid being swept away by herd mentality and fraudulent schemes disguised as technology."

VIDA prioritises building a high-quality community where knowledge, experience and standards are shared responsibly.

Nghiêm Minh Hoàng, a Fintech application expert at VBA, said that the Vietnamese digital asset market is gradually being brought into a legal framework. The establishment of VIDA is expected to contribute to the formation of a healthy investment culture, creating a foundation for the sustainable development of the market in the next few years. — BIZHUB/VNS