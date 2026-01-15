Politics & Law
Home Economy

Nghi Son Refinery processes first non-Kuwaiti crude in feedstock diversification push

January 15, 2026 - 20:30
NSRP expects to import almost 12.5 million tonnes of crude oil in 2026, producing around 9 million tonnes of petroleum products for the domestic market.

 

The cargo, approximately one million barrels of Das Blend crude oil, safely arrived at NSRP on December 23, 2025. — Photo courtesy of the company

THANH HÓA — Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP) has completed processing its first non-Kuwaiti crude cargo, a move aimed at strengthening operational flexibility as the facility runs above its original design capacity.

The refinery, a US$9 billion joint venture between Kuwait Petroleum Europe, Idemitsu Kosan, Petrovietnam and Mitsui Chemicals, received approximately one million barrels of Das Blend crude in late December and finished processing the cargo on January 12, the company said on Thursday.

The shipment marks a strategic shift for the facility, which has primarily relied on Kuwaiti crude since operations began.

Kuwaiti grades remain the core feedstock under long-term supply agreements. However, NSRP plans to process 10-12 million barrels of alternative crudes annually to support operations running at roughly 120 per cent of the refinery's 200,000 barrel-per-day design capacity.

Das Blend, known for higher yields of light and middle distillates with lower residue output, was selected to complement Kuwaiti supplies, particularly during maintenance periods for the residue hydro-desulfurisation unit, NSRP said.

The diversification effort comes as Việt Nam's largest operational refinery targets nearly 12.5 million tonnes of crude imports in 2026 to produce close to nine million tonnes of petroleum products for domestic consumption.

"Successfully processing our first non-Kuwaiti crude cargo is a testament to NSRP's operational excellence and adaptability," said Kazutaka Yamato, the refinery's general director, adding the move strengthens energy security for Việt Nam. 

The company emphasised that the trial processing was conducted in addition to committed volumes under its crude oil supply agreement with Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and received backing from all four sponsor companies.

NSRP began commercial operations in 2018 at the Nghi Sơn Economic Zone in Thanh Hoá Province, approximately 200 kilometres south of Hà Nội. — BIZHUB

 

Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP)

