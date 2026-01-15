Việt Nam's auto market posts double-digit growth in 2025

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s automobile market posted double-digit growth with nearly 376,000 vehicles sold by members of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) in 2025.

VAMA reported on January 13 that its members sold a total of 375,736 vehicles in 2025, up 10.5 per cent from the previous year.

Sales gained strong momentum in December, driven by aggressive promotions and incentives during the year-end peak season. Last month, 47,067 units were delivered to customers, up 20 per cent from November and 49 per cent compared with the same period last year, making it one of the strongest months in recent years in terms of market demand.

Passenger cars remained the main driver, with 35,803 units sold in December, up 25 per cent month-on-month. Commercial vehicle sales reached 10,741 units, up 5 per cent, while special-purpose vehicles rose 7 per cent to 523 units, reflecting a relatively broad-based recovery across segments, including transport, construction and services.

By origin, domestically assembled vehicles recorded sales of 23,826 units in December, surging 30 per cent from November, while completely built-up imports reached 23,241 units, up 11 per cent, indicating stable supply and effective demand stimulus efforts by automakers.

In terms of brand performance, Toyota Vietnam maintained its market lead in 2025 with cumulative sales of 71,954 units, followed by Ford Vietnam with 50,450 units and Mitsubishi with 44,107 units.

VAMA noted that its figures do not fully capture the entire market as several non-member brands have yet to disclose sales data.

The association said the positive momentum in 2025, particularly in the year-end period, has provided a solid stepping stone for the market in 2026 though consumption trends will continue to be influenced by tax policies, credit conditions, interest rates and a gradual shift toward fuel-efficient, hybrid and electric vehicles. — VNS