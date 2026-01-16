Politics & Law
Home Economy

Deputy PM works with Khánh Hòa to address bottlenecks facing nuclear power project

January 16, 2026 - 12:55
Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn on January 15 led a Government delegation to work with the south central province of Khanh Hoa’s key leaders to review the implementation of the Ninh Thuận nuclear power project and discuss solutions to address outstanding difficulties and bottlenecks related to the project.

 

Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn works with Khánh Hòa’ to review the implementation of the Ninh Thuận nuclear power project. — VNA/VNS Photo

KHÁNH HOÀ — Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn on Thursday led a Government delegation to work with the south central province of Khánh Hòa’s key leaders to review the implementation of the Ninh Thuận nuclear power project and discuss solutions to address outstanding difficulties and bottlenecks related to the project.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Trịnh Minh Hoàng stated that for the Ninh Thuận 1 Nuclear Power Plant, the total land area to be acquired is 449.37 hectares, including a core zone of 277 hectares and a buffer zone of 132 hectares. To date, the province has completed 100 per cent of land inventory work and finalised the identification of land origins, and is currently publicising information on land origins and land-use timelines.

A particularly encouraging sign, he noted, is the strong consensus among local residents regarding the project.

Earlier on the same day, the resettlement project for the Ninh Thuận 1 Nuclear Power Plant, covering approximately 89.71 hectares with a total investment of approximately VNĐ6.7 trillion (US$255 million), was officially launched. Local residents expressed great satisfaction and firm confidence in the Party’s policy and leadership in implementing this special, nationally important project.

Regarding the more than VNĐ3.2 trillion in central funding allocated to the province, local authorities have assigned the provincial investment project management board and Phước Dinh commune to coordinate implementation, with the goal of fully disbursing the funds within this month, Hoàng said.

Deputy PM Sơn emphasised that the National Assembly and the Government have issued numerous decisions on compensation, site clearance, and resettlement, while adjusting mechanisms and policies in line with practical realities to ensure the project’s effectiveness.

He requested the Ministry of Finance to review funding requirements, noting that, based on assessments, the Ninh Thuận 1 and 2 nuclear power plants would require more than VNĐ13 trillion in total.

Therefore, once the National Assembly’s Resolution No 189/2025/QH15, dated February 19, 2025, on special mechanisms and policies for investment in the Ninh Thuận nuclear power plant project is revised and supplemented, the ministry should advance funds from contingency reserves to fully allocate resources to the locality, ensuring that site clearance can be completed and clean land handed over for the project within the first quarter of 2026.

Regarding Resolution No 189, he urged the provincial People’s Committee, the National Assembly’s Committee on Science, Technology and Environment, relevant ministries and agencies, and project investors to continue close coordination and maintain a common voice in selecting necessary and well-defined provisions, as well as identifying the most appropriate solutions and measures to submit to the NA Standing Committee for consideration, adjustment, and supplementation. — VNS

 

