Pepper industry needs to better adapt to stringent export requirements: experts

HCM CITY — The pepper industry needs to place greater emphasis on meeting the stringent sustainability requirements of international markets rather than chasing export volumes, experts warn.

The Vietnam Pepper and Spice Association held its annual general meeting on January 14 in HCM City.

Hoàng Thị Liên, the association's president, said pepper and spice exports in 2025 exceeded US$2.12 billion, with pepper accounting for $1.6 billion, up 26 per cent year-on-year.

Notably, the growth came global economic volatility and weak consumer demand in major markets, she added.

The industry is increasingly viewing stricter sustainability requirements as fundamental market conditions, enabling businesses to improve export performance.

Lê Việt Anh, general secretary of the VPSA, said pepper supply remained steady thanks to improved productivity, expansion of the area under cultivation and renewed investment as prices stayed high.

But in 2026 the sector is expected to face challenges from unfavourable weather conditions, ranging from early droughts to prolonged heavy rainfall.

Pepper output in 2026 is forecast to decline by around 10 per cent, he said, adding that producers must prioritise quality over volume.

Lê Thị Thùy Nhung, deputy commercial president at Simexco Đắk Lắk, said the industry is under growing pressure from tighter sustainability requirements in international markets.

The EU, the US, South Korea, and Taiwan all require strict compliance with residue limit (MRL) standards, forcing stricter control at the farm level.

Many businesses are shifting towards regenerative farming models, which help restore soil health, enhance biodiversity, and reduce carbon emissions and protect water sources, while also delivering economic benefits for farmers.

A representative of Olam, a Nigerian agri-food company, said despite the impact of price volatility and reciprocal US tariffs, Việt Nam’s pepper industry has shown strong adaptability.

The industry therefore needs to optimise value on existing pepper farmland through modern technologies, new farming methods and soil recovery practices, they added.

Nguyễn Quang Hiếu, deputy director of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment’s crop production and plant protection department, said authorities would continue to strengthen pesticide management by phasing out high-risk active ingredients, promoting biological and next-generation plant protection products and working with local authorities, industry associations and businesses to advance digitalisation, traceability and production transparency.

The long-term goal is to develop a resilient pepper and spice industry capable of withstanding global economic, political and climate challenges, he added. — VNS