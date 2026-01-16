Hải Phòng adds four new flight routes to boost regional connectivity

HẢI PHÒNG — Vietnam Airlines will launch four new domestic routes from Hải Phòng starting February 1, strengthening air links between the northern port city and key tourism and economic centres across the country.

The new services will connect Hải Phòng with Buôn Ma Thuột, Cam Ranh (Nha Trang), Phú Quốc and Cần Thơ. The Hải Phòng–Cam Ranh route will operate daily with one return flight. Flights between Hải Phòng and Cần Thơ and between Hải Phòng and Buôn Ma Thuột will run four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The Hải Phòng–Phú Quốc service will operate three times weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

With the additions, Vietnam Airlines will operate six domestic routes from Hải Phòng, significantly expanding direct connectivity from the city to major regions nationwide.

Hải Phòng is a major industrial, logistics and seaport hub in northern Việt Nam and an important trade gateway for the northern coastal region. Direct flights to southern destinations and the Central Highlands are expected to cut travel times and bring greater convenience for residents, businesses and tourists.

Nguyễn Quang Trung, deputy general director of Vietnam Airlines, said the expansion reflects the national carrier’s commitment to supporting local development.

“We are bringing aviation closer to the people while opening direct connections from Hải Phòng to major tourist destinations like Nha Trang, Phú Quốc, the Central Highlands and the Mekong Delta, and vice versa,” he said.

“This will promote exchanges and economic and social development between Hải Phòng and other regions nationwide.”

The new routes align with Vietnam Airlines’ sustainable domestic network development strategy. As the aviation market restructures, the carrier is proactively researching and rolling out services suited to the characteristics of each locality, expanding the domestic network beyond traditional routes. — BIZHUB/VNS