Việt Nam to officially switch to biofuels from June 1

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will officially transition to the use of E5 and E10 biofuels from June 1 this year in line with a roadmap prepared over many years by the Government and relevant ministries and sectors.

The rollout is said to be ready in terms of legal framework, technical infrastructure and consensus among the business community, supporting the country’s goals of sustainable development and environmental protection.

Speaking at a conference reviewing fuel supply and management last year and outlining plans for this year, held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on Friday, Lê Ngọc Hùng, a representative of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST), said the Government had put in place the necessary conditions to introduce E10 fuel on schedule.

In practice, major fuel distributors have proactively prepared for the transition. Petrolimex has nearly completed all required preparations, while PVOIL has also largely met the relevant requirements. These efforts provide an important basis for ensuring adequate supply and quality of biofuels when they are rolled out nationwide.

However, gaps remain in the current system of standards and technical regulations governing the petroleum business, particularly those related to storage facilities and technical infrastructure. As the MST works on a new Law on Product Quality with several new provisions, closer coordination among ministries, sectors and localities is needed to complete standards and regulations for the fuel sector, ensuring a stable, transparent and safe market.

Inspection and supervision were also highlighted as tasks that need to be carried out on a regular basis.

The use of biofuels offers clear benefits, especially in terms of environmental protection. Beyond this, biofuel development also helps promote the biofuel production industry, create jobs and contribute positively to socio-economic development.

To prepare for the new roadmap, in late 2025, the MST organised working missions with major fuel companies to review the implementation of the Government’s Decision 53/2012/QD-TTg on developing and using biofuel, while listening to feedback and addressing difficulties and obstacles. The results showed that most businesses support the policy on biofuel use.

According to Phạm Thành Trung, Deputy Director of the MoIT’s Legal Department, a new decree on petroleum trading is currently being submitted to the Government and is undergoing final consultations ahead of issuance.

With coordinated preparation in terms of policy, infrastructure and strong participation from businesses, the shift to biofuels from June 1 this year is expected to mark an important step for Việt Nam’s fuel market, steering it toward a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future. — VNA/VNS