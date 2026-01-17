Central hub begins construction of new cargo terminal

ĐÀ NẴNG – The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) started construction of a new cargo terminal on 2.46ha of land with an investment of VNĐ631 billion (US$24 million) at Đà Nẵng International Airport, which will increase the airport's cargo capacity to 100,000 tonnes per year.

The cargo terminal is part of a series of infrastructure upgrades and expansion taking place at the airport in 2026, according to a representative of the ACV-Đà Nẵng branch.

The new cargo terminal will be put into operation in the fourth quarter of 2026 to serve the increasing demand of passengers and air cargo services at the airport over the next several decades.

Built in 2015, the old cargo terminal handled 41,561 tonnes and 15.1 million passengers in 2025, up 21 per cent year-on-year and overloading its design capacity by 2.5 times.

Director of ACV-Đà Nẵng Phan Kiều Hưng said the new cargo terminal would play an important role in improving the air logistics industry and regional competitiveness, while attracting investors in the city’s socio-economic development in the years to come.

The terminal was designed to green and smart standards, using both AI-based applications and renewable energy, he said.

“The construction of the new cargo terminal is part of several planned upgrades at the airport, including an expansion of passenger terminal T1, flying zone infrastructure and other projects in the airport's northern area," Hưng noted.

“It’s also part of the ACV’s strategic long-term vision to make Đà Nẵng International Airport a booming regional and international centre of air cargo services and tourism.”

According to ACV-Đà Nẵng, nine other projects upgrading the airport’s infrastructure have been planned to improve services at the current Terminal 1 to a four-star standard. The new cargo terminal will be the first fully automatic operation in central Việt Nam.

Da Nang International Airport is the first in Việt Nam to apply completely automated services for passengers from check-in to boarding. These services include the Auto Gate, an automatic immigration declaration system, self-service bag drop, self check-in kiosks, an auto-boarding gate, video call kiosks and multi-language information search screens.

The airport was listed among the 100 best airports in the world in 2024 by the UK–based aviation consultancy Skytrax, while it was ranked among the top five airports with a hosting capacity of four to 20 million passengers per year at Routes Asia 2024.

ACV-Đà Nẵng said it had been working with software company AIAIVN to launch a multi-language chatbot that helps support passengers in 50 different languages.

ACV, in cooperation with Orbis, the world’s only flying eye hospital and a globally recognised non-profit, plan to start a Flying Eye Hospital at Đà Nẵng International Airport in 2026.

Working in conjunction with the local Military Hospital C17, ACV-Đà Nẵng has also provided emergency medical services and urgent transport and response actions related to medical emergencies on flights at Đà Nẵng International Airport.

Đà Nẵng has proposed an investment of $10 billion to upgrade the current international Chu Lai Airport to serve increasing demand due to tourism, investment and logistics growth through 2050. – VNS