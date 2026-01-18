Hải Phòng Port reports record profit in 2025

HÀ NỘI — Hai Phong Port has achieved remarkable financial milestones in 2025, reporting a record total revenue of more than VNĐ3.5 trillion (US$133 million), marking a 36.6 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

This impressive growth reflects the port's strong operational performance and strategic efficiency.

According to a report published on January 15 by the publicly listed company, Hai Phong Port saw its consolidated throughput reach 43.5 million tonnes for the year, up 9.1 per cent from 2024.

In the fourth quarter alone, the company generated revenue of nearly VNĐ1.61 trillion, twice that of the same quarter in 2024, and recorded a profit before tax of VNĐ349 billion, representing a 44 per cent year-on-year increase.

For the full year, its profit before tax amounted to VNĐ1.28 trillion, a 6.7 per cent increase from 2024, achieving 97 per cent of its annual business plan.

Hai Phong Port operates a significant network including Hoàng Diệu, Chùa Vẽ, Đình Vũ, Tân Vũ and the international TIHA Port, all under the Vietnam Maritime Corporation.

Since 2019, the port has shown consistent growth, with profits before tax climbing from VNĐ622 billion in 2019 to VNĐ1.2 trillion in 2024, culminating in the historic profit of VNĐ1.28 trillion in 2025.

On the stock market, Hai Phong Port's PHP shares have also performed positively, with the stock price increasing in six out of the last seven trading sessions, corresponding to a 15.6 per cent rise.

On January 15, PHP traded up by 5.41 per cent to VNĐ37,000 per share, lifting its market capitalisation to nearly VNĐ12.1 trillion. However, the current share price remains about 30 per cent lower than its peak of VNĐ54,600 recorded in early February 2025. — BIZHUB/VNS