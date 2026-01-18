Economic diplomacy opens new export markets for farm produce

HÀ NỘI — Alongside efforts to restructure production and improve product quality, economic diplomacy has played an important role in expanding export markets and promoting the deeper integration of Vietnamese agricultural products into global supply chains.

Against a backdrop of international trade affected by geopolitical conflicts, rising protectionism and increasingly stringent standards, the continued growth of Việt Nam’s agricultural, forestry and fishery exports is a notable achievement.

One of the key factors behind this success has been the proactive, substantive and effective implementation of economic diplomacy.

The draft documents of the 14th National Party Congress identify external affairs as a 'key and regular' task. Of which, the agriculture and environment issue is highlighted as a central pillar of economic diplomacy, and aligned with priorities under the national strategies.

According to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regards economic diplomacy as a leading strategic pillar. On that basis, the Ministry has worked closely with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, local authorities and the business community to promote the deep integration of Vietnamese agriculture into global supply chains, while expanding and diversifying export markets.

A notable highlight in recent years has been the implementation of the project to strengthen cooperation in building and developing the Halal industry through to 2030.

In 2025, the project recorded many positive results, with several new markets - particularly in the Middle East and Africa - being opened, creating sustainable growth prospects for Vietnamese agriculture in the coming period.

Beyond trade, coordination between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has been evident in the implementation of international commitments on climate change, environmental protection and biodiversity.

Deputy Minister Hằng noted that fulfilling these commitments had not only reinforced Việt Nam’s responsibility and international credibility, but also opened up opportunities to access new technologies and mobilise international resources to support green and sustainable agricultural development.

Developments in 2025 demonstrated that these orientations had yielded positive outcomes. Of total agricultural, forestry and fishery export turnover of more than US$70 billion, several product groups recorded strong growth.

Especially, fruit and vegetables reached $8.6 billion, up nearly 20 per cent compared with the previous year. This result reflects the robust growth momentum of the fruit and vegetable sector, which has benefited clearly from market expansion and partner diversification.

The Việt Nam Fruit and Vegetable Association had intensified activities to connect member enterprises with localities and raw material zones, said Nguyễn Thanh Bình, chairman of the association.

These efforts had helped strengthen linkages between exporting enterprises, producers, farmers and cooperatives. At the same time, trade promotion activities, including participation in international fairs and exhibitions, had been implemented effectively, enabling businesses to expand markets and reach new customers.

In parallel with trade promotion, the association focused on guiding enterprises and producers to comply with legal regulations and the standards of importing markets.

This contributed to enhancing the reputation of Vietnamese fruit and vegetables and reducing export violations. On that basis, the association forecasts that fruit and vegetable exports in 2026 could reach $10 billion, provided that product quality continues to improve, traceability systems are completed and product promotion is further strengthened.

According to Trần Công Thắng, director of the Institute of Policy and Strategy for Agriculture and Environment, although in 2025, the US applied certain reciprocal tariff measures to Vietnamese goods, including agricultural, forestry and fishery products, exports to this market still maintained growth.

This outcome shows that Vietnamese enterprises have proactively adapted by restructuring products, adjusting market strategies and taking advantage of trade preferences.

Alongside major markets such as the US, China and the EU, Vietnamese agricultural products are now exported to nearly 200 countries and territories, including high-standard markets such as Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and the Middle East.

However, the continued heavy dependence of certain products on a small number of key markets underscores the need to further diversify markets and supply chains.

Expanding cooperation with new regions such as Africa, South Asia and Latin America could help reduce dependency risks and enhance supply chain resilience.

In this context, Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trần Đức Thắng said that the ministry was focusing on removing barriers related to market access, technical standards and traceability, while intensifying efforts to expand export markets, diversify partners and reduce reliance on traditional markets.

He stressed that export growth must not only be measured in volume, but also in quality, branding and value.

Official visits by the Minister and Deputy Ministers to Japan, the Republic of Korea, France, China, Europe, Africa and other key partners are not merely diplomatic activities, but are aimed at expanding cooperation and attracting resources, technology and advanced management experience. Each trip is required to be translated into specific programmes and projects that serve the agriculture and environment sector's development.

Notably, in 2025 Viet Nam signed five protocols with China to export chilli peppers, passion fruit, rice bran, raw bird’s nests and fresh jackfruit.

According to Minister Thắng, these protocols not only expand the list of agricultural products eligible for official export, but also enhance stability and transparency in export activities, strengthening confidence among farmers and enterprises to produce in line with standards and value chain linkages. VNS