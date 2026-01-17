Apartments in two major cities lead price growth

HÀ NỘI — Apartment prices in Hà Nội, HCM City, and other major urban areas last year rose by 20–30 per cent compared to 2024.

This information was provided in the housing and real estate market report for Q4 and the full year 2025, released by the Ministry of Construction on Friday.

The average primary selling price of apartments in Hà Nội reached about VNĐ100 million (US$3,846) per square metre last year, up 40 per cent year-on-year.

Many projects in inner-city areas and the western part of the city were priced from VNĐ80 million to over VNĐ170 million per square metre.

In the high-end segment, some projects around West Lake and western Hà Nội were offered at prices as high as VNĐ160–255 million per square metre.

In HCM City, apartment prices rose slightly in Q4 last year but increased by as much as 23 per cent compared to 2024 overall, reaching an average of about VNĐ111 million per square metre.

High-end and luxury segments in Thủ Thiêm, Ba Son, and central areas continued to set new price benchmarks, commonly ranging from VNĐ180 million to over VNĐ300 million per square metre.

In other localities such as Hải Phòng, Hưng Yên, and Đà Nẵng, apartment prices increased more slowly, by about 10–15 per cent during the year, mainly in projects with central locations or those associated with large urban developments. — VNS