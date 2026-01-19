Việt Nam's top 10 seafood exporters command nearly one-fifth of industry revenue

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's top 10 seafood exporters accounted for nearly 19 per cent of the industry's total revenue in 2025, with shrimp and pangasius producers dominating the rankings, according to data from the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Shrimp producer Stapimex led with US$309.8 million in shipments, representing 2.75 per cent of Việt Nam's total seafood exports.

Minh Phu Seafood Corp ranked second at $282.7 million. Its affiliate Minh Phu Hau Giang Seafood JSC came third with $259.4 million. Both companies operate in the shrimp sector.

Vinh Hoan Corp placed fourth at $249 million. The company maintained its top position in Việt Nam's pangasius industry.

Phat Loi and CASES ranked fifth and sixth with $215.6 million and $198.5 million, respectively.

The remaining four companies were Sao Ta Foods at $194.1 million, Navico at $153.7 million, An Hai at $136.2 million and Tai Kim Anh at nearly $129 million.

VASEP said the presence of Phat Loi, An Hai and Tai Kim Anh underscores strong growth momentum, driven by their focus on value-added processing and the Chinese market.

The industry generated $11.3 billion in total exports during 2025, up 12.4 per cent from the previous year. Companies capitalised on free trade agreements and redirected shipments when US markets faced countervailing duty pressures.

According to VASEP, technical barriers affected wild-catch producers in the fourth quarter. The EU's IUU yellow card and US Marine Mammal Protection Act requirements also created new compliance challenges.

Agriseco Securities JSC’s report in November noted Việt Nam's shrimp sector faces its 19th administrative review of US anti-dumping duties. It warned that continued 35 per cent tariffs could force exporters to shift orders to other markets in 2026.

Container shipping demand is expected to grow by 3 per cent in 2026, while vessel orders are set to rise 3.6 per cent, a trend that could ease freight rates and help improve exporters’ margins.

Market insiders reckon growth in 2026 will hinge on companies’ ability to ensure supply chain transparency and optimise production costs. — BIZHUB/VNS