PM updates lead roles to drive UKVFTA forward

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has issued a new decision assigning lead responsibilities to key ministries to drive the UK – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) forward. The new decision, effective on January 16, replaces the earlier assignment from August 24, 2021.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is named the lead agency, with overall responsibility for the agreement’s general goals and definitions, trade remedies, non-tariff barriers to trade and investment in renewable energy, competition policies, State-owned enterprises, enterprises with special or exclusive rights and those with designated monopolies, as well as institutional, general and final terms.

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) will team up tightly with the MoIT, feeding data and information on SOEs and liaising with other ministries and agencies as required.

Regarding national treatment and market opening for goods, the MoIT will lead on general regulations and export-import management. The MoF will take the wheel on tariff-related issues, while the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MoAE) deals with anything farm produce-related.

For customs procedures and trade facilitation, the MoF will serve as the lead agency, working hand-in-hand with other relevant ministries and agencies. The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) will take the lead on technical trade barriers, and MARD covers food safety, sanitary and phytosanitary rules.

Investment liberalisation, trade in services and e-commerce will fall under the command of the MoIT, which will serve as the main coordinator. The Ministry of Home Affairs will manage issues concerning the temporary presence of persons for business purposes, while the MoF will take charge of investment liberalisation.

Government procurement will rest primarily with the MoF, which will coordinate implementation across relevant ministries and agencies.

On intellectual property, the MoST will serve as the lead agency for industrial property rights and overall coordination. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will be accountable for copyright and related rights, while the MoAE watches over plant varieties.

The Ministry of Justice will act as the main coordinator for transparency rules, while the MoIT will establish and share the official contact points for matters covered by the agreement.

The MoIT handles dispute resolution, working with other ministries when necessary. For cooperation and capacity building, it serves as the main coordinator, and the MoF takes the lead on matters related to small- and medium-sized enterprises.

The decision specifies that all designated lead agencies must proactively attend every relevant meeting, summarise outcomes of discussions within their assigned domains, and submit reports and recommendations, where necessary, to the MoIT no later than 15 working days after each meeting wraps up. For matters beyond their authority, the MoIT will work with relevant agencies to prepare reports for submission to the PM for consideration. — VNA/VNS