Most postal services operators record strong on-time delivery performance

HÀ NỘI — Most of Việt Nam’s major postal and express delivery operators recorded a strong on-time delivery performance in 2025, according to a new assessment released recently by the Ministry of Science and Technology, though notable gaps remain in delivery speed, pricing and parcel safety.

The evaluation covered 10 postal firms whose combined shipment volumes and revenues accounted for more than 80 per cent of the market in 2024, including Viettel Post, VNPost, EMS, J&T Express, Giao Hang Nhanh, Giao Hang Tiet Kiem (GHTK), SPX Express, Best Express Vietnam, Flex Speed and Nin Sing Logistics.

The assessment focused on parcel services weighing up to 2kg and was conducted on 10 major interprovincial routes linking Hà Nội and HCM City with key economic centres, such as Hải Phòng, Đà Nẵng, Bình Dương, Đồng Nai and Long An.

Out of more than 4.2 million parcels reviewed, over 4.1 million were successfully delivered and 112,700 shipments returned or cancelled.

Specifically, the report found that J&T Express posted the highest rate of parcels delivered within its committed end-to-end timeframe, at 99.7 per cent, followed closely by Viettel Post at 99.68 per cent.

SPX Express also recorded a high on-time delivery rate of 98.84 per cent, while EMS, GHTK and VNPost all exceeded 97 per cent. Best Express recorded just over 92 per cent of parcels meeting delivery commitments.

Parcel safety remained broadly strong, with SPX Express and Viettel Post reporting no cases of lost or damaged shipments. Other operators recorded loss or damage rates below 0.05 per cent, except for Nin Sing Logistics, which posted the highest rate at 0.13 per cent.

Delivery speed varied more widely. GHTK recorded the shortest average end-to-end delivery time at just under 40 hours, followed by EMS at about 41 hours. Viettel Post, J&T and SPX averaged between 42 and 44 hours. Best Express had the slowest average delivery time, at more than 76 hours.

Shipping fees also differed significantly. Nin Sing Logistics offered the lowest average price at around VNĐ12,800 (US$0.49) per parcel, while EMS charged the highest, at nearly VNĐ28,900.

The ministry’s postal department said that publishing the results aims to increase transparency in the postal market and support consumers and businesses in choosing services that best match their needs, while encouraging operators to further improve quality and efficiency. — VNS