Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Night flight operations extended at six airports for Lunar New Year

January 20, 2026 - 10:23
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has decided to extend night flight operations at six domestic airports, serving the people’s travel demand during the upcoming Tết (Lunar New Year) Holiday and the 2026 spring festival season.

 

Night flight operations will be extended at six domestic airports to serve the people’s travel demand during the upcoming Tết (Lunar New Year) Holiday and the 2026 spring festival season. — VNA/VNS Photo

 

HÀ NỘI — The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has decided to extend night flight operations at six domestic airports, serving the people’s travel demand during the upcoming Tết (Lunar New Year) Holiday and the 2026 spring festival season.

Under the document sent to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) and the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM), the night-flight operations will be implemented from February 1 to March 1.

The adjusted operating schedules will apply at Thọ Xuân, Đồng Hới, Chu Lai, Phù Cát, Pleiku, and Tuy Hòa airports.

The CAAV has instructed the ACV and the VATM to co-ordinate with airlines and on-site service providers to ensure adequate staffing and smooth operations during the period. — VNS

 

see also

More on this story

Economy

PM updates lead roles to drive UKVFTA forward

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is named the lead agency, with overall responsibility for the agreement’s general goals and definitions, trade remedies, non-tariff barriers to trade and investment in renewable energy, competition policies, State-owned enterprises, enterprises with special or exclusive rights and those with designated monopolies, as well as institutional, general and final terms.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom