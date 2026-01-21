Techcombank, Panasonic Vietnam enter strategic partnership

HÀ NỘI — Techcombank and Panasonic Vietnam Co., Ltd. have signed a strategic memorandum of understanding, marking the start of a comprehensive partnership between the two brands in financial services and consumer electronics.

Under the agreement, Techcombank will work with Panasonic Vietnam to build a long-term partnership that goes beyond conventional financial transactions, aiming to create a multi-dimensional ecosystem in which banking services are closely integrated with business operations, delivering added value to enterprises, employees and customers.

A key pillar of the cooperation is Techcombank’s 'Beyond Banking' approach, under which the bank acts not only as a financial services provider, but also as a strategic partner supporting Panasonic in enhancing business efficiency and customer experience.

Flexible consumer finance solutions are expected to help customers more easily access Panasonic’s home appliances, while assisting dealers and distributors in optimising cash flow and boosting sales. Panasonic employees will also benefit from Techcombank’s financial ecosystem, which addresses a wide range of personal and family financial needs.

Within the partnership framework, Panasonic Vietnam will provide comprehensive wellness solutions meeting Japanese quality standards, built on four pillars – air, hygiene, health and water – to enhance health, comfort and quality of life. The two sides also plan to jointly implement community initiatives to promote healthy lifestyles and sustainable development.

Kitta Toshikatsu, the director in charge of Accounting and Supply Chain Management at Panasonic Sales Vietnam, said at the signing ceremony: “We highly value this strategic partnership with Techcombank. This collaboration is not merely a connection between two leading brands, but an important step toward building a comprehensive service ecosystem that promotes healthier and more convenient living for the community.”

Techcombank Chief Retail Banking Group Officer Nguyễn Anh Tuấn said Panasonic is “a reputable Japanese brand with a business philosophy centred on quality, innovation, people-centric values and sustainable development, which closely aligns with Techcombank’s vision of ‘Change banking, change lives’.”

He added that the bank believes the partnership will “create strong synergistic value, not only for our two organisations, but also for customers, employees and the broader market.”

The strategic partnership is expected to unlock new growth opportunities for both sides, while contributing to the development of Việt Nam’s home appliance market and enhancing financial and consumer experiences nationwide. — VNS