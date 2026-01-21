Việt Nam’s seafood industry targets stability after record-breaking year

HCM CITY — Việt Nam’s seafood exports in 2025 were a record US$11.3 billion, but experts said the industry needs long-term strategies to ensure sustainable growth.

They were speaking at a conference held by the Việt Nam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) in HCM City on February 17 to review the industry’s performance and set tasks for the new year.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phùng Đức Tiến gave credit to the entire supply chain, appreciating the flexibility and proactiveness shown by businesses in an uncertain environment.

The impressive growth in both volume and value was also thanks to the strong direction from the government and the ministry, he said.

But 2026 would be a year of uncertainty for exports, especially to the US, though Việt Nam has adjusted its strategy and stepped up market restructuring in response to changes in US tariff policies, he said.

He added that many Vietnamese seafood companies have proactively expanded their markets to China, Africa and Europe.

The industry was also diversifying its products and exporting more aquatic products, such as tilapia and seaweed, and promoting high-tech farming to reduce costs and improve competitiveness, he said.

Lê Hằng, deputy secretary general of the VASEP, said that the industry had faced many difficulties since the beginning of 2026, particularly in the US market.

Anti-dumping tax reviews on shrimp, expected in February, could disadvantage businesses, causing shrimp exports to the US to fall sharply in the early months of the year, she said.

The EU’s “yellow card” for the country for illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing had not yet been lifted, she said.

Switching to other seafood species also faced procedural difficulties in the early stages, she added.

These would directly affect exports to the US and impact other markets.

Large imports in 2025 left many foreign markets with increased inventories in 2026, meaning demand and prices are lower now.

Seafood exports this year were forecast to slow down after peaking in 2025 and could struggle to stay above the $11 billion mark.

Nguyễn Kim Hậu, general director of Seaspimex Việt Nam Company, said the US market would be very difficult this year and businesses should move to Europe and other promising markets while also focusing on the domestic market to reduce dependence on the US.

But seafood firms hope that, while 2026 may not be as good as 2025, things will remain stable. — VNS