Phú Thọ approves $97.5 million Phù Ninh Industrial Park project

PHÚ THỌ — The Phú Thọ Province People’s Committee has approved an investment policy for the Phù Ninh Industrial Park project, with a total investment of nearly VNĐ2.56 trillion (US$97.5 million), to be developed by Viglacera Phú Thọ Joint Stock Company.

Under the decision, the industrial park will cover 409.2 hectares, including 400 hectares for industrial land and the remainder for transport infrastructure to be handed over to the State. Of the total investment, VNĐ386 billion will come from the investor’s own capital, while more than VNĐ2.17 trillion will be mobilised through loans and other funding sources.

The project will be implemented in Phú Thọ Province's Dân Chủ and Phù Ninh communes, with an operating term of 50 years from the date the land is allocated, leased or permitted to change land use purposes.

Construction of technical infrastructure is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2026. The industrial park is expected to come into operation from the fourth quarter of 2026, with the entire project slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2030.

The provincial People’s Committee assigned the Phú Thọ Industrial Zones Authority, along with relevant departments and local authorities, to guide and supervise the investor in completing all required procedures related to investment, construction, land and environment, as well as other legal requirements in accordance with current regulations.

The Phú Thọ Land Fund Development Centre will take the lead, in coordination with the Department of Agriculture and Environment, the Industrial Zones Authority, local authorities in Dân Chủ and Phù Ninh communes and other relevant agencies, to carry out compensation, support and resettlement work for land clearance, and to accelerate land recovery to ensure timely project implementation.

Phú Thọ has also asked the investor to strictly comply with regulations on investment, construction, land management, environmental protection and fire prevention and fighting, as well as to ensure sufficient capital contribution and make the required deposits or provide bank guarantees as directed.

During the implementation process, Viglacera Phú Thọ is required to invest in technical infrastructure, including wastewater and solid waste treatment systems and external transport connections, while closely coordinating with local authorities on compensation, site clearance, resettlement and the development of housing for workers. — VNS