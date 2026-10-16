Hà Nội's efforts to implement Resolution 57 yielded positive results

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội's focus on implementing the Politburo's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW in the first nine months of the year has yielded positive results across sectors, said Vice Chairman of the city's People's Committee Trương Việt Dũng.

Reporting on the implementation at the seventh plenum of the 18th Executive Committee of the city's Party Committee on Monday, Dũng said the city has aligned specific tasks with timelines, expected deliverables and the responsibilities of individual agencies, units and their respective heads.

The city People’s Council has issued 10 resolutions on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, and authorised two controlled pilot projects in the fields of autonomous vehicles and rare-earth element processing.

The city’s administrative procedure processing system has integrated 1,991 procedures into the National Public Service Portal and the administrative procedure coordination system, of which 1,608 can be conducted fully online from start to finish.

Working methods within the political system are also gradually transitioning to a digital environment, with 183 digital workspaces established and about 85,500 accounts created for officials, civil servants and public employees on the HanoiWork platform as of October 8.

The iHanoi application continues to integrate shared public services and utilities, supporting over 6.2 million registered users.

The shared data repository has successfully connected and aggregated 13 out of the 13 priority data sources identified for the first phase.

Data coverage has been expanded across sectors such as land, healthcare and education, facilitating the processing of administrative procedures and specialised management.

As of September 25, more than 231,000 out of 431,865 business owners, or 53.5 per cent, have received support for digital transformation, and over 2,600 products have been listed on e-commerce platforms.

The city has approved a list of priority strategic technologies for the 2026-35 period, including nine technology groups and 25 strategic technological products, Dũng added.

The Department of Science and Technology has received about 160 proposals for commissioned research and project funding by September.

It has approved two strategic technology development projects via direct assignment, one that prototypes and tests a new-generation, versatile edge-AI camera platform, and the other which manufactures and tests rescue ladder vehicles of 32-56 metre height.

"The city is also currently coordinating the finalisation of three key laboratory projects, aimed at fostering collaboration between research institutes, universities and businesses," he said.

September estimates showed that the value-added contribution from science, technology and digital transformation accounts for 22.85 per cent of the city’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP), with the digital economy’s value-added share reaching 16.7 per cent of the GRDP.

"These results highlight the increasingly prominent role of technology in the economic development of the capital, while also underscoring the need to enhance the effectiveness of its application across individual sectors and businesses," Dũng said. — VNS