Cambodia introduces energy-saving measures amid Middle East conflict

PHNOM PENH — The Cambodian government has issued a directive mandating energy-saving measures across all ministries, agencies and state institutions in response to surging global energy prices linked to tensions in the Middle East.

The move comes as ongoing conflicts in the Middle East continue to disrupt global oil supply chains, leading to sharp increases in fuel prices, including in Cambodia. The rising cost of fuel is also expected to impact electricity production, as it remains a key input, the local Khmer Times reported.

Despite these challenges, the government noted that Cambodia’s fuel and electricity supply remains stable, supporting economic activities and public service delivery, based on assessments conducted with the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Electricité du Cambodge (EDC), and fuel import companies.

To address the situation, the government has called for stricter measures to reduce fuel consumption.

All ministries and institutions are encouraged to limit in-person meetings and long-distance travel, and to promote the use of online platforms unless absolutely necessary.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy will issue detailed guidelines on energy-efficient practices and work with the Ministry of Information to raise public awareness through media channels.

Government institutions are mandated to adopt energy-saving practices in office operations, while local administrations will work with EDC to improve the efficiency of public lighting systems. — VNA/VNS