Singapore steps up electric vehicle promotion programmes

SINGAPORE — The Singaporean Government is prioritising the push toward electric vehicle (EV) adoption by extending incentive schemes while at the same time imposing a pollution-linked fee of over US$27,000 per car on internal combustion engine vehicles.

As reported by the Channel News Asia, Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) and National Environment Agency (NEA) announced on September 8 that the country's Vehicular Emissions Scheme (VES) will be extended from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2027, with revisions to its banding, rebates and surcharges.

Under the scheme, which was introduced in 2018, buyers of cleaner cars receive rebates to offset the additional registration fee for their vehicles, while buyers of vehicles that produce more emissions are required to pay surcharges.

According to the agencies, going forward, only electric vehicles (EV) will receive VES rebates. Hybrid vehicles will no longer receive rebates, while more pollutive vehicles will have higher surcharges.

The Electric Vehicle Early Adoption Incentive (EEAI) will also be extended until December 31, 2026. The scheme allows owners of fully electric cars and taxis to receive a rebate of 45 per cent off the additional registration fee.

Since 2021, more than 39,000 electric cars and taxis have benefited from the VES rebates and/or EEAI, according to NEA and LTA. — VNA/VNS