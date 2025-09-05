Indonesia confirms no rice imports until 2025-end

JAKARTA — Indonesian Minister of Agriculture Andi Amran Sulaiman reaffirmed on Friday that Indonesia will not import rice until the end of 2025.

Sulaiman stated that over the past two years, the Indonesian Government had regularly imported rice to strengthen national reserves.

However, Indonesia has not imported rice this year despite the global food crisis. This is because the country’s current rice stock stands at around 4 million tonnes, double last year’s figure.

According to data from Statistics Indonesia (BPS) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the 2025 rice harvest is projected to reach 34-35 million tonnes, an increase of 4 million tonnes compared to previous years.

The 4 million-tonne increase has also raised farmers’ income by 60 trillion IDR (US$3.6 billion). Under the President’s initiative, by simplifying regulations, improving production facilities, and easing fertiliser procurement, production has improved, he explained.

Sulaiman also noted that the higher stock has had a positive effect on the Farmers’ Terms of Trade (NTP) this year, contributing to improved farmer welfare.

The NTP, which reflects farmer welfare, has increased by 123 per cent. This is an achievement that helps stabilise food prices, he said.

Meanwhile, head of the State Logistics Agency (Bulog) for South Sumatra and Bangka Belitung Mersi Windrayani, reported that rice stocks in her region currently stand at 99,000 tonnes, enough to meet demand for the next five to six months. — VNA/VNS Photo