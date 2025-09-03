ASEAN digital economy projected to reach US$1 trillion by 2030, says Malaysian minister

JOHOR BARU – Asean has the talent, youth and market strength to become a global leader in the digital creative economy, says Deputy Digital Minister Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong.

He added that the region’s strengths were undeniable, with a population of 680 million, the third-largest internet user base in the world, and more than half of the population under the age of 35.

“The Asean digital economy is projected to reach US$1 trillion (RM4.5 trillion) by 2030, up from US$300 billion today. In gaming alone, Southeast Asia generated US$6bil in revenue in 2024, making us the fastest-growing gaming market globally,” he said.

Wilson Ugak said this in his speech during the launch of Asean Digital Content Summit (ADCS) 2025 held at Persada International Convention Centre here on Tuesday (Sept 2).

He also said that Asean’s animation sector was also gaining international recognition, with the global animation industry valued at US$400bil.

“These figures tell a clear story. Asean does not just have the numbers, we have the youth, talent, and market demand to lead the global creative economy,” he added.

Wilson Ugak emphasised that collaboration was crucial to unlocking Asean’s potential.

“Creativity in isolation can only take us so far. In today’s interconnected world, collaboration is the currency of success.

“To compete globally, Asean must unite by sharing talent, resources, and platforms to amplify our collective impact,” he added.

Wilson Ugak said the three-day ADCS would serve as a platform to spark ideas, forge partnerships and shape the future of Asean’s creative economy.

He added that the event would feature global leaders in gaming, animation, and immersive content, while also showcasing homegrown successes such as Malaysia’s Ejen Ali and BoBoiBoy.

Japanese animator Koji Morimoto, best known for his work on Akira and Animatrix, was also among the keynote speakers.

Wilson Ugak also announced that Malaysia had successfully won the bid to host SIGGRAPH Asia 2026, one of the world’s largest computer graphics and interactive techniques conferences, expected to attract over 3,000 industry professionals from Asia, the US, and Europe.

“This will further strengthen our ecosystem and position Asean as a global creative powerhouse,” he said.

Wilson Ungak highlighted that Malaysia’s creative industry had already generated RM87.25bil in revenue and created more than 10,000 jobs between 2011 and 2023.

He also celebrated recent regional achievements, including Ejen Ali The Movie 2 grossing more than RM50mil in Malaysia, Indonesia’s Jumbo surpassing Moana 2 at the box office, and Malaysia’s Mechamato becoming the first Asean production to win the Tokyo Anime Fan Award.

“These milestones prove that Asean is not just ready for the global stage, but we are already shining on it,” he said.

Wilson Ungak urged participants to seize the opportunity at ADCS 2025 to connect, collaborate, and create.

“Let us make ADCS 2025 a turning point. Let us connect, collaborate, and create a future where Asean’s creative economy leads the world,” he added. THE STAR/ANN