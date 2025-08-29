Phumtham and five coalition leaders vow to press ahead with PM vote; Kla Tham Party absent

BANGKOK Phumtham Wechayachai, Acting Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, on August 29, held a press conference alongside leaders of five coalition parties after the Constitutional Court ruled that Paetongtarn Shinawatra was to be removed from the role of Prime Minister.

The press conference was attended by key figures, including Suriya Jungrungreangkit, Somsak Thepsuthin, leaders from the Pheu Thai Party, Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, leader of the United Thai Nation Party, Akanat Promphan, Secretary-General of the United Thai Nation Party, Chalermchai Sri-on, leader of the Democrat Party, Dej-is Khaothong, the party’s Secretary-General, Varawut Silpa-archa, leader of the Chartthaipattana Party, and Pol Col Tawee Sodsong, leader of the Prachachat Party. However, the leader of the Kla Tham Party, Narumon Pinyosinwat, was notably absent.

Phumtham expressed solidarity with Paetongtarn, saying that it was important for the government to continue operating smoothly and avoid a political vacuum, especially given the current national challenges. He reiterated the determination to maintain the momentum of government operations and address the people's issues without interruption.

He further explained that the coalition parties agreed to work together to form a government with Pheu Thai taking the lead in line with democratic procedures. The main goal is to quickly progress the process of selecting a new Prime Minister. He said the democratic process must continue without delay and that once Parliament reconvenes, the process to select the new Prime Minister will begin immediately.

Earlier, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the former Prime Minister, arrived at Pheu Thai Party headquarters with her husband, Pidok Sooksawas, where she was warmly greeted by Pheu Thai supporters and citizens offering flowers.

Paetongtarn paid her respects to a portrait of His Majesty the King at the party office and embraced her mother, Potjaman Damapong, who had been waiting for her inside the party office. Her sister, Pintongta Shinawatra, was also there offering her support. Paetongtarn then posed for a group photo with MPs before they gradually left the party office after the meeting.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and his family remained at Pheu Thai’s headquarters for further discussions. _ THE NATION/ANN