Cambodia and Thailand reaffirm border peace commitments at high-level meeting

PHNOM PENH — Senior military officials from Cambodia and Thailand have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace along the shared border following an Extraordinary Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting, held on Wednesday in Si Saket, Thailand.

The meeting, co-chaired by Lieutenant General Pov Heng, Commander of Cambodia’s 4th Military Regionand Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, Commander of Thailand’s 2nd Army Area, focused on reducing tensions, preventing clashes and strengthening communication between both sides.

Key agreements from the meeting include:

Reaffirming ceasefire commitments — Both sides pledged to fully implement decisions from earlier meetings on July 28 and August 7, 2025.

Strengthening communication — Military regions and border units will maintain regular dialogue to resolve issues peacefully and avoid misunderstandings.

Combating misinformation — Both countries agreed to avoid spreading false information that could inflame tensions and to foster an environment conducive to dialogue.

Preventing escalation — No provocative actions, including inflammatory speech or military incursions, will be allowed to expand the scope of disputes.

Enhancing safety measures — Patrols and infrastructure work will remain non-offensive and comply with agreed ceasefire terms.

Advancing cooperation — Both sides welcomed recent progress in building trust and pledged to continue joint efforts across all sectors.

Humanitarian demining — This issue will be discussed under the General Border Committee (GBC) mandate at its upcoming meeting.

Coordinating Group establishment — A new group will improve communication among commanders and operational units to resolve issues peacefully.

Combating cross-border crime — Thailand and Cambodia vowed to work together against transnational crimes including online scams, drug trafficking and human smuggling.

Improving dispute response — Mechanisms will be put in place to ensure rapid handling of border protests or incidents.

Next RBC meeting — The next session will take place within a month in Cambodia.

The joint statement emphasised friendship, solidarity, and the shared aim of returning border areas to normalcy while fostering mutual trust. — The Phnom Penh Post/ANN