Thailand, Laos, China push ahead with Nong Khai–Vientiane railway bridge project

BANGKOK — The Department of Rail Transport under Thailand’s Ministry of Transport recently convened a trilateral meeting with Laos and China to accelerate the construction of the second Nong Khai–Vientiane Friendship Bridge, aimed at strengthening rail and economic connectivity in the region.

The meeting reviewed progress on Thai–Lao–Chinese rail connectivity projects, including the Thai–Chinese high-speed rail project (Phase 1). Out of 14 contracts, two have been completed, 10 are under construction, and two await signing.

For Phase 2, from Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai, bidding documents are being prepared, with tenders expected to open within 2025.

On the Lao side, participants were updated on the development of a cargo transfer centre linking the rail line from Nong Khai into Laos via the new bridge. The second Nong Khai–Vientiane Friendship Bridge will be located around 30m from the existing one.

The State Railway of Thailand is currently drafting detailed designs. The new bridge will include a standard-gauge railway, with tracks extending to South Vientiane and Thanaleng stations.

The meeting also considered the composition of Thailand’s delegation and its negotiation stance ahead of further discussions on October 17 in Laos, which will focus on the construction of the new Mekong River crossing and its role in connecting Na Tha Station–Nong Khai–the new bridge–Thanaleng Station–South Vientiane Station.

This meeting marks a significant step towards concrete progress in cross-border rail transport, deepening bilateral cooperation, strengthening regional economic and security ties, and expanding rail links into neighbouring Laos to boost trade, investment and logistics capacity across the region. — VNA/VNS