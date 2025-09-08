Philippines’ newly launched website for reporting complaints on flood control projects gets over 12,000 complaints

MANILA — The complaints of Filipinos just piling up at the “Sumbong sa Pangulo” website. From corruption-riddled flood control projects, the public is now also reporting to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. poorly constructed roads and other subpar projects implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

“Since we created the website, we have 12,000-plus already reports that are coming in,” the President said in the latest episode of BBM Podcast aired on Sunday.

“And these reports are not only flood control projects. There were also reports about road paving, road widening. We are receiving so many reports,” he added.

Concerned citizens, Marcos said, have filed complaints throughhttps://sumbongsapangulo.ph, the Palace’s online channel for reporting corruption cases directly to the President, since its launch on Aug 11.

“We started talking only about flood control projects. But of course, the Filipinos now have a line of communication to submit their complaints. They’re using it well and the platform has been very effective,” he said.

The President urged the public to continue using the website and submit more reports of corruption to him.

“I encourage everyone: if you have complaints, just send your reports,” he said.

Marcos earlier said that he would be personally checking the reports submitted by the public on the online platform.

The Sumbong sa Pangulo website lists all the 9,855 flood control projects implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways from July 2022 to May this year.

These include construction or repair works of cutoff channel, dike, drainage structure, flood mitigation facility or structure, retarding basin, revetment, slope protection structure, spur dike, waterway or embankment.

Each flood control project indicates the location, name of its contractor, its cost and its completion date. Filipinos can look for the flood mitigation project in their locality through a search filter, or by using its interactive map.

The public can also report (even anonymously) if they think the project has issues — damaged structures, lack of equipment, or unfinished work. Photos and videos may be uploaded as proof. Marcos previously stressed the importance of public feedback in its latest anti-corruption campaign.

“We cannot do all of this without the help of the ordinary citizen. We need the citizens to play their part, their civic duty to report to the government what they see as being wrong,” he said.

The President admitted the personnel of national government agencies themselves could not physically check each of the almost 10,000 flood mitigation projects in the country. — PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ANN